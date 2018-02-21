medindia
Express Scripts Holding Company Announces Webcast of Investor Day Meeting

Wednesday, February 21, 2018 General News
ST. LOUIS, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Scripts Holding Company (Nasdaq: ESRX) ("Express Scripts") announced

today it has scheduled an investor day meeting in New York City on May 2, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Central Time)
at The Roosevelt Hotel New York.  At the meeting, senior leaders will discuss the Company's future outlook, its strategy of creating value for patients and clients and how its innovative tools and solutions position the Company for the future of healthcare.

The presentation will be broadcast via the Internet and can be accessed at the Investor Relations section of Express Scripts' website at http://www.express-scripts.com.  RealPlayer or Windows Media Player is needed to listen to the broadcast and free downloads of these players are available at the broadcast site. The broadcast will remain available on the Investor Relations section of Express Scripts' website for 90 days.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts is leading the way for tens of millions of people by aligning with plan sponsors, taking bold action and delivering patient-centered care to make better health more affordable and accessible.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Express Scripts provides a full range of integrated pharmacy benefit management services, including home delivery pharmacy care, specialty pharmacy care and benefit management, benefit-design consultation, drug utilization review, formulary management and medical and drug data analysis, that guide patients and plans toward better health by prioritizing care and increasing savings. Our services drive down the cost of care for employer-funded, Medicare, Medicaid and Public Exchange plans, and create the headroom needed to keep patients' cost-share low, access broad, and do more for those who are challenged by high out-of-pocket costs. Express Scripts also distributes a full range of biopharmaceutical products and offers innovative medical benefit management services.

For more information, visit Lab.Express-Scripts.com or follow @ExpressScripts on Twitter.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/express-scripts-holding-company-announces-webcast-of-investor-day-meeting-300601921.html

SOURCE Express Scripts



