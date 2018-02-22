medindia
Explore the Best Yoga Teacher Training Curriculum at Rishikul Yogshala

Thursday, February 22, 2018 General News
RISHIKESH, India, February 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Rishikul Yogshala, a well-recognized

yoga school in India, has announced the latest curriculum details of their Yoga Teacher Training programs 

Successfully conducting globally certified Yoga TTC programs in the 200, 300, and 500 Hour category,

Rishikul Yogshala has revealed the latest details about their YTTC Curriculum divulged across the Yogshala's various campuses in the yogic droves of India, Nepal, Thailand, and Vietnam.

     (Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160406/798673 )

Walking forward with their motto, 'Revealing the Wisdom and its Cause', the intent and purpose of the YTTC programs at Rishikul Yogshala is simple - 'To deliver an entity on the enlightening path to becoming a true yogi with traditional authenticity and perfection.'

For a yoga program to be whole, an intensive curriculum is as crucial as the need for great yoga teachers, and an inspiring ambiance. A yoga program can thrive only when these co-exist. Rishikul Yogshala levels with this realization and hence ensures the best of each to all its students who set foot on its sacred premises. The curriculum of Yoga TTC at Rishikul Yogshala is given special significance. It has been developed under the vigilance and driven workmanship of the highly-esteemed teachers of Rishikul while the school also strictly follows the guidelines and standards set by the honorable governing body of Yoga, the Yoga Alliance. Owing to this, the students at Rishikul shall get the opportunity to acquire authentic yoga experiences while developing into internationally recognized yoga teachers and practitioners.

Since the school is an avid preacher and follower of the traditional values, education, and discipline of the science; the core subjects of the courses shall be no less classical. Some of the key subjects taught in the YTTC programs at Rishikul Yogshala include Detailed Study of Hatha and Ashtanga Yoga, Practical Implications and Study of the Traditional system and discipline of a true Yogic Lifestyle through Yoga Philosophy, Study and Exercising the Breath towards heightened Asana and Meditation practices during the Pranayama Session, Exploring the various Meditation techniques for Mindful and assimilated experiences, Detailed Study of Yoga Anatomy and its relevance to the Asana practice, Study of unique Adjustment and Alignment techniques for deriving specific results and for ensuring an injury free practice, Complete Mental and Physical Detoxification through the study and practice of the six traditional Yogic Cleansing Works or the Shatkriyas, Sanskrit Annotations, Mantra Yoga, and many more. In addition with these subjects, sessions on the art of yogic cooking for a continued healthy yogic lifestyle, Laughter Yoga (Hasya Yoga) sessions for mental and physical elation, Chair Yoga session for the sedentary and immobile souls, etc., are also included for versatility and for fulfilling the fast-paced, contemporary lifestyle requirements.

The month-long 200 Hour Yoga TTC at the Yogshala shall reveal the foundational stage of the subjects with a concentrated focus on imparting the primary series of Hatha and Ashtanga Yoga. While the 300 Hour YTTC is aimed at directing the 200 Hour RYTs (Registered Yoga Teacher) to advance their study and practice of the yogic science with a much deeper exploration and an in-depth, much wider study of the subjects taught in the 200 Hour YTTC. Beginner level yogis aiming to take a leap to explore the dimensions of yoga from its origin can apply for 200 Hour YTTC at the Yogshala. The 500 Hour Yoga TTC at the school is a comprehensive 2-month long program ideal for those aspiring to emerge as full-fledged yoga practitioners without exerting any gap in between. The curriculum of 500 Hour YTTC at the Yogshala is a perfect amalgamation of 200 Hour and 300 Hour YTTC Curriculums.

The curriculum at Rishikul Yogshala during each program is imparted via different media ranging from theory sessions, practice sessions, workshops, demonstration, and self-practice. The inclusion of Teaching Methodology sessions shall expose the students to the discipline and ethics of becoming a great yoga teacher and shall also introduce them to the practical intricacies of taking an excellent yoga class. With references from the traditional books of Yoga, Yoga Upanishads, Yoga Sutras of Patanjali, Gheranda Samhita, Hatha Yoga Pradipika, and Bhagavad Gita, the entire curriculum of each yoga program at Rishikul Yogshala is imparted with in-depth precision and diligent intricacy for enlightening and highly-transformative experiences. The time-honored resources along with a team of highly experienced, revered yoga teachers and gurus, and the breath-taking locations of the school eminent for yogic espionage has always imparted an edge to the school over others. Acknowledging the truth that no two yogis are same, the experts at Yogshala tailor the curriculum according to the physical and mental frequency and requirement of each individual attending the program. The Yogshala provides 'more than just training' to its students. It offers them an experience that blesses them for an entire lifetime. The students of Rishikul Yogshala shall find a warm and nurturing second home at the ashram. Apart from the ingrained teachings of yoga, the school also organizes cultural trips and excursions for its students so they can rejuvenate and gain holistic experiences during the tenure of the program.

Since 2010, Rishikul Yogshala has been spreading the education of Yoga across the globe through Yoga Alliance certified 200 Hour, 300 Hour, and 500 Hour Yoga Teacher Training programs. With its headquarters in the yoga capital 'Rishikesh' India, the school is spanned across various sacred locations such as Kerala, Nepal, Mysore, Khajuraho, Dharamshala, Thailand, Vietnam, and Iran.

Being an accomplished registered Yoga School and an avid believer in the yogic laws and discipline, Rishikul provides a nudging stay to the students at the ashram. While the students are well-facilitated with spacious and airy accommodation in the lap of nature's most resplendent reserves, the school also takes care that each room is furnished with contemporary amenities to provide them with a wonderful and a highly hygienic, rested stay at their facility. Fresh produce is sourced from the organic farmlands of the destination for preparing wholesome yogic meals which are served to the students thrice a day. The food is prepared in Vedic fusions by professional chefs excelling in Ayurvedic cooking.

About Rishikul Yogshala 

Rishikul Yogshala is an internationally acclaimed Yoga and Meditation school centered in Rishikesh with branches at several locations in India and neighboring countries since 2010. The school has been approved by Yoga Alliance USA and Yoga Alliance International. Rishikul Yogshala offers 200, 300, and 500 hour Yoga TTC courses along with 7 and 15-day yoga retreats. In addition to the Yoga TTC programs and retreats, the school actively hosts and organizes various yoga fests and events across the globe.

For more information, visit https://www.rishikulyogshala.org/.

Media Contact: Manmohan Singh +91-7060060954 info@rishikulyogshala.org

SOURCE Rishikul Yogshala



