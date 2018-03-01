medindia
Exogenesis Corporation Appoints Dmitry Shashkov as President and CEO

Thursday, March 1, 2018 Corporate News
BILLERICA, Mass., March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Exogenesis Corporation (www.exogenesis.us)

is pleased to announce the appointment of Dmitry Shashkov, Ph.D. as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Exogenesis is commercializing a platform technology, NanoAccel™, which modifies and controls surfaces of

materials at a nanoscale level.  Superior nanoscale surface control is critical to enablement of high value products in markets ranging from medical devices to integrated circuits to optics.

Exogenesis has entered into commercialization agreements with Vallum Corporation to produce enhanced interbody devices for spine fusion procedures (www.vallumcorp.com).  In the field of integrated circuits, Exogenesis has entered into agreements with Neutral Physics Corporation (www.neutralphysics.com) to enable atomic layer manufacturing of the next generation of integrated circuits.  Plans are underway for additional commercialization partnerships in several other medical and industrial applications.

"We are very pleased to have Dmitry accept our offer to lead Exogenesis to its next level of growth and development", said Mike Powell, Chairman of the Board of Exogenesis.  "Dmitry's background and experience make him the ideal candidate for the top leadership position at Exogenesis", stated Mike O'Malley, Board member and General Partner at Inflection Point Ventures.

Dmitry Shashkov joins Exogenesis after several leadership roles in advanced materials industries.  He previously served as President and CEO of H.C. Stark Fabricated Products, a leading global manufacturer of refractory metals serving aerospace, defense, medical, electronic and industrial markets.

Dmitry also served in business development and business management roles at Honeywell Specialty Materials, a $5 billion division of Honeywell. 

Prior to Honeywell, he worked at McKinsey & Company, managing projects in chemical, pharmaceutical, and telecommunication industries.

Dmitry earned a Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering from Northwestern University and M.S. in Physics of Metals from Moscow Institute of Steel and Alloys.

In his new role, Dmitry replaces Richard Svrluga, company co-founder, who will continue to serve Exogenesis in the months ahead during the transition.

About Exogenesis.  Headquartered in Billerica MA USA, Exogenesis is a private venture capital backed company that has developed several accelerated particle beam processing technologies to modify and control surfaces without applying a coating.  The company's proprietary Accelerated Neutral Atom Beam (ANAB) and Gas Cluster Ion Beam (GCIB) technologies are used for surface modification and control in a broad range of biomedical, optical and semiconductor applications. For more information, please visit www.exogenesis.us or contact us at info@exogenesis.us.

Contact: Janice M. Davis, 978-439-0120, jdavis@exogenesis.us

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exogenesis-corporation-appoints-dmitry-shashkov-as-president-and-ceo-300606677.html

SOURCE Exogenesis Corporation



