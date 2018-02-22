Excelero Enables CMA to Deliver Time-To-Market Advantage for More Healthcare Teams By Using Excelero's NVMesh® In Its Analytics Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelero, a disruptor in software-defined block storage, said that

IT consulting practice CMA has helped more healthcare organizations to achieve significant time-to-market advantage by deploying Excelero's NVMesh® server SAN within CMA's MicroTerabyte® "data warehouse in a box" solutions. As hospitals, healthcare providers and payers embrace advanced analytics applications in the search for new treatments and insights, CMA found Excelero's NVMesh to deliver the agile, exceptionally high performance, low-latency storage infrastructure that CMA needs as the foundation of its Oracle RAC cluster-based analytics offerings. NVMesh's benefits flow to both users of CMA's hosted MicroTerabyte solution, and its on-demand Dynamic Analytics Platform (DAP)® database as a service (DBaaS) offering.

"Healthcare organizations have an insatiable need for advanced analytics yet getting efficient performance from large databases demands a storage infrastructure with high performance and ultra-low latency. Excelero's NVMesh software delivered beyond our expectations," said Brian Dougherty, chief technical architect at CMA. "Because of its flexibility and scalability, we deployed NVMesh in just two days, versus several weeks for DSSD – 80% faster. The time we saved can help our customers get started sooner with important medical research and finding new ways to control healthcare costs."

With 28% CAGR for population health analytics deployments alone (BCC Research, Nov 2017), CMA experienced strong uptake right out of the gate with its MicroTerabyte and DAP DBaaS offerings, which are also used in clinical analytics, healthcare reimbursement analytics and fraud detection. When Dell EMC announced the end of life of the DSSD storage solution in spring 2017, CMA needed something far more scalable to replace DSSD. CMA elected to follow the lead of "Tech Giants" in using commodity hardware and software-defined stacks in MicroTerabyte instead of proprietary hardware and software, both for clients' agility and its own.

"NVMesh performance was stellar on half-dozen or so units to start – from 50 TB to 100 TB each –with an Oracle RAC 12c benchmark using Excelero providing the fastest tablespace creation time of any storage hardware platform CMA has ever tested. Administration is easy, and the time-savings just continue as we scale," Dougherty said.

In using CMA's solutions powered by Excelero's NVMesh, CMA MicroTerabyte users self-provision their data – no shipping encrypted drives, no requisitioning time - with point- click-and-ship ease. They can iterate endlessly on hundreds of terabytes of data, expediting both time to results and time to market with their ideas. Hospitals and healthcare organizations avoid the need for database administrators (DBAs), significant data center equipment and conversion teams to write scripts for performing analytics queries.

In a benchmark to quickly build, test and execute a suite of Oracle RAC 12c database benchmarks based on a MicroTerabyte V2 architecture and powered by Dell and storage, and Excelero NVMesh, testing showed a single 20TB (terabyte) Oracle 12c bigfile tablespace was created in 1 hour, 3 minutes and 41 seconds. This is a rate of about 1/3 terabyte per minute. The result was 3 times faster than the previous highest performing storage node CMA had ever tested, Dougherty explained, and up to 10 times faster than alternative storage nodes.

"New application workloads are making database requirements more complex, with a steady increase of I/O operations demanding more performance," said Greg Schulz, principal at Server StorageIO, an industry analyst and consultancy. "Next-generation software defined storage such as Excelero are examples of the data infrastructure solutions available to meet the needs of the database industry and support applications like CMA is providing."

"In fast-growing markets like healthcare IT, organizations either rely on solutions built for agility and flexibility, or someone else will do the same and capture a market opportunity first," said Lior Gal, CEO and co-founder of Excelero. "We're incredibly proud that our NVMesh solution met CMA's stringent demands and are eager to continue helping CMA and its customers grow their ability to do more sophisticated and timely analyses, with less infrastructure and hassle."

Excelero and CMA will highlight other key results of using NVMesh in several pioneering deployments

About CMA

At CMA, we believe in building something bigger than ourselves, every day. We support the missions of our client partners and build tailored business solutions that are efficient and value-based. We create solutions to help effectively manage business. CMA has provided the best in proven technology and experienced professionals since 1984, emphasizing products and services to the Health & Human Services industry (commercial, industrial, and public sector). CMA has developed hundreds of application system solutions for our customers, specializing in infrastructure products such as DART, MicroTerabyte, and the Advanced Analytics Portal. With more than 450 employees around the country, CMA is a New York State certified woman-owned business.

About Excelero

Excelero enables enterprises and service providers to design scale-out storage infrastructures leveraging standard servers and high-performance flash storage. Founded in 2014 by a team of storage veterans and inspired by the tech giants' shared-nothing architectures for web-scale applications, the company has designed a software-defined block storage solution that meets performance and scalability requirements of the largest web-scale and enterprise applications.

With Excelero's NVMesh, customers can build distributed, high-performance server SAN for mixed application workloads. Customers benefit from the performance of local flash, with the convenience of centralized storage while avoiding proprietary hardware lock-in and reducing the overall storage TCO. The solution has been deployed for hyper-scale Industrial IoT services, machine learning applications and massive-scale simulation visualization.

