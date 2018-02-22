Evoke Group Acquires AboveNation Media, LLC

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsworth plc (HNT: LSE) today announces the acquisition of New AboveNation Media adding to its collection of leading health, wellness and lifestyle marketing companies under Evoke Group (www.evokegroup.com). AboveNation Media, a full-service media strategy, planning and buying agency, will provide integrated advertising technology solutions across all Evoke Group advertising, public relations and influencer marketing services.

"The convergence of media and technology has changed the way brands and companies connect with their customers," said Reid Connolly, CEO of Evoke Group. "AboveNation Media is a perfect strategic fit within our group and strengthens our commitment to a culture of innovation and accountability. By integrating the emotional insights that fuel great creative with advanced media strategy and technology, we not only create a more nimble and agile offering but we're able to create smarter, harder working creative. Collectively we offer our clients the ability to engage and build more valuable relationships and to do so in the most advanced, efficient and, most importantly, transparent way possible."

Led by CEO Steve Minichini and President John Lee, AboveNation Media is a full-service media strategy and buying agency built for today's technology-infused marketplace. The agency brings clarity to a fragmented and ever-changing media landscape. With a focus on ad tech and proprietary media solutions, AboveNation Media provides clients with trusted strategic counsel and true transparency in their media investments.

"Reid and his team have built one of the most formidable agency groups in the marketing and communications sector," said Steve Minichini. "They have established an incredible integrated communications platform in consumer health, wellness and lifestyle, HCP and payer marketing, digital and relationship marketing, and we look forward to leveraging that expertise to benefit our clients as well as adding our expertise across the group."

About Evoke Group and Huntsworth:Evoke Group (www.evokegroup.com) is a collection of leading health marketing, communications and media companies bound by a common purpose: Health More Human™. With offices in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, and London the group includes Evoke Health, FIRSTHAND, Fabric, Traverse HealthStrategy, nitrogen health, Tonic Life Communications and AboveNation Media. Evoke Group is a member of the Huntsworth Health (www.hhealth.com) global group of best-in-class companies serving the health and wellbeing industry through marketing communications, medical education and experiential events.

Huntsworth plc (HNT: LSE) (www.huntsworth.com) is an international healthcare and communications group. The Group's principal area of focus is Health, which provides marketing and medical communications services to healthcare clients, which are primarily large and mid-size pharmaceutical and biotech companies. It also has a smaller Communications group, which provides a wide range of communications and advisory services including strategic communications, public affairs, investor relations and consumer marketing.

Theresa Dolge Chief Media Relations OfficerTonic Life CommunicationsOffice: 215-928-2748Theresa.dolge@toniclc.com

