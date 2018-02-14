Ericsson, Sony Mobile and Altair Announce LTE-M eHealth Concept Demo

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair Semiconductor (altair-semi.com), a leading provider

of LTE chipsets, today announced its collaboration with Ericsson and Sony Mobile to demonstrate a new concept for LTE-M/Cat-M1 powered diabetes monitoring at this year's Mobile World Congress.

The wristband prototype connects via Bluetooth to a smart transmitter for Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) provided by Senseonics (http://www.senseonics.com/). The wearable wristband monitors and displays blood sugar levels, activity, sleep and heart rate, alerting the user when glucose levels drop, and is used in conjunction with the Sony cloud solution and Xperia smartphone application. Altair's ALT1210 chipset provides the wearable device with LTE-M/Cat-M1 connectivity to the cloud, without dependence on a smartphone for cellular coverage.

"The wristband prototype is one proof of concept for health services with the potential to significantly improve quality of life," said Izumi Kawanishi, Director, EVP, Product Business Group, Sony Mobile Communications Inc. "We selected Altair's ALT1210 chipset as it offers unparalleled low power consumption and cost efficiency, while its reduced size is essential for integration in the wristband form factor."

The ALT1210 is an LTE Cat-M1 chipset, software upgradeable to single antenna LTE Cat-1, with extremely low power consumption. It is highly integrated with an on-chip PMU, DDR memory and low-power application layer subsystem with a robust security framework for customer-developed applications, enabling designs with just a few external components. The ALT1210 is ideal for a variety of IoT applications such as trackers, wearable devices, sensors and numerous other consumer and industrial IoT devices.

"The ALT1210 chipset was designed specifically to facilitate the smooth migration from LTE Cat-1 to LTE-M/Cat-M1 networks, providing low-cost and low power LTE connectivity for a range of IoT applications," said Ilan Reingold, VP of Business Development and Marketing for Altair. "We are excited to be working with market leaders like Sony Mobile and Ericsson to demonstrate the benefits of LTE-M/Cat-M1 connectivity for the health wearables market."

Ericsson has an e2e Massive IoT network solution, supported by Massive IoT RAN SW features and IoT core network products including Evolved Packet Core (EPC).

Marie Hogan, Head of Broadband and IoT RAN, Ericsson, said: "We are committed to developing robust, global Massive IoT solutions that may be deployed on existing LTE networks enabling new capabilities and facilitating the support of new IoT use cases and applications. This concept demo using Sony Mobile's healthcare vision, the capabilities of Altair's LTE-M/Cat-M1 chipset and Ericsson's Massive IoT solution, is a great example of how low-cost and power-efficient connectivity can pave the way for a range of industrial and consumer IoT applications."

The eHealth concept and wristband will be demonstrated at Ericsson's booth: Hall 2, Stand 2O60 at Mobile World Congress from February 26 to March 1 in Barcelona. Altair will be meeting customers and partners at Altair meeting rooms in Hall 2, Stands 2B2Ex and 2B4Ex.

About Sony Mobile CommunicationsSony Mobile Communications is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation, a leading global innovator of audio, video, game, communications, key device and information technology products for both the consumer and professional markets. With its music, pictures, computer entertainment and online businesses, Sony is uniquely positioned to be the leading electronics and entertainment company in the world. Through its Xperia™ smartphone and tablet portfolio, as well as innovative smart products, Sony Mobile Communications delivers the best of Sony technology, premium content and services, and easy connectivity to Sony's world of networked entertainment experiences. For more information: www.sonymobile.com.

About EricssonEricsson is a world leader in communications technology and services with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Our organization consists of more than 100,000 experts who provide customers in 180 countries with innovative Solutions and services. Together we are building a more connected future where anyone and any industry is empowered to reach their full potential. Net sales in 2017 were SEK 201.3 billion (USD 23.5 billion). The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on NASDAQ in New York. Read more on www.ericsson.com.

About Altair SemiconductorAltair Semiconductor, a subsidiary of Sony Corporation, is a leading provider of LTE chipsets. Altair's portfolio covers the complete spectrum of cellular 4G market needs, from supercharged video-centric applications all the way to ultra-low power, low cost IoT and M2M. Altair has shipped millions of LTE chipsets to date, commercially deployed on the world's most advanced LTE networks including Verizon Wireless, AT&T, Softbank and KT (Korea Telecom). The company's customer roster includes some of the world's leading OEMs and ODMs, such as Hewlett-Packard, ASUS, D-Link and WNC, as well as the majority of Asian ODMs developing LTE products for global markets. For more information, visit http://www.altair-semi.com Follow Altair on Twitter: @AltairSemi

