Eric Adam Heller, M.D., M.S., FACC, FSCAI, FSVM, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Thursday, March 1, 2018 General News
BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Adam Heller, M.D., M.S., FACC, FSCAI,

FSVM, is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Medicine in recognition of his role as Cardiologist at Florida Premiere Cardiology.    

Florida Premiere Cardiology has served the Boca

Raton, Florida region for decades.  Dedicated to providing their clients with quality healthcare services utilizing the latest advancements in medical technology, the facility ensures their clients' needs are met.  Offering an extensive range of services to their clients, the cardiology center specializes in cardiac procedures, cardiac evaluations, venous disease, and peripheral arterial disease.

Amassing over seventeen years of experience in the field of Medicine, in his current capacity, Dr. Heller has served in his current position as Cardiologist at Florida Premiere Cardiology for the past two years. Board certified in the areas of Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Medicine, Vascular Medicine, Interventional Cardiology, Endovascular Medicine and Nuclear Cardiology, Dr. Heller served as a Cardiovascular Research Fellow; a Clinical Cardiology Fellow; a Chief Interventional Cardiology Fellow; and an advanced Fellow in Peripheral/Structural Interventions.

Prior to joining the team at Florida Premier Cardiology, Dr. Heller has served in several prominent roles including Clinical Associate at Seckler Heart Center; Staff Interventional Cardiologist at JFK Medical Center; Staff Interventional Cardiologist at Boca Raton Regional Hospital; Staff Interventional Cardiologist at Delray Medical Center.

Throughout the course of his education and training, Dr. Heller attained both his Bachelor and Master of Science degrees from Yale University. Thereafter, Dr. Heller went onto complete his Medical degree from Harvard Medical School, his Internship in Internal Medicine at Johns Hopkins Hospital and his Residency in Internal Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital.

To further his professional development, Dr. Heller is an affiliate of several organizations including the American College of Cardiology; FACC; Interventional Scientific Council (from 2008 – 2010); the Society of Coronary Angiography and Intervention; FSCAI and the Society for Vascular Medicine.

In addition to his work in practice, Dr. Heller possesses a wide variety of research experience, and has been published in several prominent medical journals. In recognition of his efforts in the field, he graduated with Phi Beta Kappa honors from Yale University; and earned the Ebert Community Service Award from Harvard Medical School; the Resident Award for Excellence in Student Teaching from Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital; and the American Heart Association Individual Postgraduate Training Grant from Massachusetts General Hospital, to name a few awards.

When not working, Dr. Heller enjoys music, traveling and spending time with his family and children.

Dr. Heller dedicates this recognition to his wife, Liat, and thanks her for her love and support.

For more information, visit www.floridapremiercardio.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634,  pr@continentalwhoswho.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eric-adam-heller-md-ms-facc-fscai-fsvm-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300606142.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who



