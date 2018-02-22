NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SummaryRead the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05342325 Diabetic

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Japan

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Japan

neuropathy is a long-term complication of diabetes mellitus (DM). Diabetic patients may, over time, develop this nerve disorder, as it is the result of decreased blood flow and high blood sugar levels (Sadosky et al., 2008). Diabetic neuropathy involves a variety of syndromes that differ in clinical course, distribution, and fiber involvement. Painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN) is a subtype of diabetic neuropathy where patients experience painful symptoms as a result of nerve damage.PDN is often diagnosed by determining the location and intensity of neuropathic pain by using validated questionnaires such as the Brief Pain Inventory (BPI) or the Michigan Neuropathy Screening Instrument (MNSI). Diagnosis of PDN also involves a sensory examination. During sensory examinations, touch is assessed by applying cotton wool to the skin, determining pinprick sensation, determining thermal sensation by the application of cold and warm objects, and determining vibration sensation by the application of a 128-Hz turning fork (IASP, 2015). According to the IASP, PDN is a cause of considerable morbidity, and studies on the quality of life of PDN patients show that the disorder has a substantial negative impact in many areas such as mood and ability to maintain work (IASP, 2015).In the 7MM, the total prevalent cases of painful diabetic neuropathy in the diagnosed diabetic population is expected to increase from approximately 7.8 million total prevalent cases in 2016 to about 10.8 million cases in 2026. The diagnosed prevalent cases of PDN are expected to grow from 4.7 million diagnosed prevalent cases in 2016 to 7.1 million cases in 2026.The report "EpiCast Report: Painful Diabetic Neuropathy - Epidemiology Forecast to 2026", provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and global and historical trends for diabetic patients who experience PDN in the seven major markets (7MM) (US,, UK, and). It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for total prevalent cases of PDN (diagnosed and undiagnosed) among the diagnosed diabetic population segmented by sex and age (beginning at age 18 years and ending at ages 85 years and older) in these markets. The total prevalent cases of PDN are further segmented into mild, moderate, and severe neuropathy, and typical or atypical PDN. This report also provides a forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases of PDN.- The Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN) EpiCast Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of PDN in the seven major markets (7MM: US,, UK, and).- It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for total prevalent cases of PDN (diagnosed and undiagnosed) among the diagnosed diabetic population segmented by sex and age (beginning at age 18 years and ending at ages 85 years and older) in these markets. The total prevalent cases of PDN are further segmented into mild, moderate, and severe neuropathy, and typical or atypical PDN. This report also provides a forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases of PDN.- The PDN epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.- The EpiCast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.The PDN EpiCast report will allow you to -- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global PDN market.- Quantify patient populations in the global PDN market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for PDN therapeutics in each of the markets covered.- Understand magnitude of PDN population by severity, as well as typical or atypical PDN.Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05342325 About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epicast-report-painful-diabetic-neuropathy---epidemiology-forecast-to-2026-300602931.html

SOURCE Reportlinker