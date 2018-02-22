NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SummaryRead the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05342324 Fragile

X syndrome (FXS) is the most frequent form of inherited intellectual disability. FXS affects both men and women and the condition is also linked to other neurological and psychiatric disorders (CDC, 2017a). FXS is caused by an abnormal expansion in the number of the trinucleotide CGG repeats located in the 5' UTR in the fragile X mental retardation 1 gene (FMR1) at Xq27.3. Patients affected with FXS have more than 200 repeats of the CGG trinucleotide caused by the full mutation of FMR1 gene (NFXF, 2017; Saldarriaga et al., 2014).In the 7MM, the diagnosed prevalent cases of FXS are expected to increase from around 88,000 cases in 2016 to over 91,000 cases in 2026, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of about 0.39% per year. In the five major European markets (5EU:, and the UK), the diagnosed prevalent cases of FXS will increase from about 36,900 cases in 2016 to over 37,000 cases in 2026, at an AGR of about 0.2%. When examining the AGR by individual markets, forecasts that all markets will see an increase in the diagnosed prevalent cases of FXS during the forecast period exceptand, with AGRs of negative 0.22% and negative 0.31% respectively, during the forecast period.The report "EpiCast Report: Fragile X Syndrome - Epidemiology Forecast to 2026", provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and global and historical trends for FXS in the seven major markets (7MM: US,, UK, and). It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for diagnosed prevalent cases of FXS segmented by age (0-19 years, 20-39 years, 40-59 years, 60-79 years, and 80 years and older) and sex in these markets.- The Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) EpiCast Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of FXS in the seven major markets (7MM: US,, UK, and).- This report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast of the diagnosed prevalent cases of FXS in these markets from 2016-2026. The prevalent cases are further segmented by age (0-19 years, 20-39 years, 40-59 years, 60-79 years, and 80 years and older) and sex.- The FXS epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.- The EpiCast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.The FXS EpiCast report will allow you to -- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global FXS market.- Quantify patient populations in the global FXS market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for FXS therapeutics in each of the markets covered.Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05342324 About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

