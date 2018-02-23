Entrepreneurial Couple Celebrates Daughter's Birthday by Starting Self Funded NGO - NEW INDIA; Commits Rs. 200 Crores to Develop Cashless Cancer Hospital for Poor People

100 crore

In a distinctive initiative, Bangalore-based leading businessman Mr. Vijay Tata and his wife Mrs. Amrita Tata celebrated their daughter's birthday in a memorable way for many. They announced the launch of their dream project, 'NEW INDIA' - a self-funded NGO, and gifted Rs. 200 crores towards building a cashless cancer care hospital for underprivileged. Actor Emraan Hashmi graced the occasion with his presence. The unique attribute about NEW INDIA is that it is self-funded and it won't accept funds from anyone. The couple has been sheltering 40 kids for 6 years and the dream got bigger to give back to society, which gave birth to NEW INDIA.

NEW INDIA - A nonprofit organization will be completely self-funded by Mr. Vijay Tata and Mrs. Amrita Tata and will focus on creating a new hope for the betterment of the underprivileged. It aims to cater to women, children, people with critical illnesses and to bring justice to rape victims and help them resurrect their lives through their stop-rape initiative . As the first initiative by NEW INDIA, it has already pledged 50 acres of land worth Rs. 100 crores in Attibele-Anekal Road, Bangalore to the trust. Additional Rs. 100 crores will be used towards construction of the super-specialty cancer care hospital. All underprivileged cancer patients from across India will be treated completely free of charge. This will be the first cashless hospital across India.

Inaugurating the NGO, Bollywood actor Mr. Emraan Hashmi said, "I have very closely seen the pain which cancer patients and their family goes through. NEW INDIA's initiative to create new hope for poor cancer patients is worth appreciating and I am glad that individuals like Mr. Vijay Tata and Mrs. Amrita Tata are coming forward to take this novel step."

On this development, Mr. Vijay Tata said, "A small step can transform into a milestone and development is always bottom-up. Our Honorable PM's vision on healthcare for all inspired me. Our major thrust today is to work for improving the life of our people who are below poverty line. The need of the hour is to give proper guidance and free timely treatment to them. NEW INDIA is a national movement and underprivileged cancer patients across India will be treated free of cost. We are sure that this cashless cancer hospital will be able to pull down the agony of these people up-to a certain extent at-least on the monetary side. A nation's progress lies in its ability to provide health and care to its people. A healthy India is our aim."

Mrs. Amrita Tata said, "To make a difference, one has to be the difference. Many people want to work on these lines but we are fortunate enough to execute this initiative on my daughter's birthday. We want to give back to the society and we have already taken the first step. NEW INDIA wishes to provide a holistic care and solution for cancer patients, which include free treatment and after care. We will also be aggressively working towards other social causes for women and children."

The entire hospital will be of 150 beds and will be completed in different phases. The initial phase will be ready by December 2018. It will have state-of-the-art infrastructure with renowned oncologists and consultants on board. The entire hospital project will be designed by a UK-based Architect and Engineering firm, BDP, formerly known as Building Design Partnership . It's a firm of architects and engineers employing over 900 staff in the UK and internationally. The entire project from planning to execution will be done by BDP.

This project is founded by Vijay Tata and Amrita Tata, leading entrepreneurs from Bangalore who are on a mission to make a difference and touch lives through NEW INDIA and its underlying movements. This NGO aims to be working together with partners and local communities in various parts of India at the grass root level to understand the key issues and work in best possible way to eradicate or minimize the cause. The NGO is open for collaboration with local NGO's and volunteers across India to make this a mass movement. Though the organization is self-funded, it seeks the support of our fellow Indians to spread the message, support their cause and volunteer in the NEW INDIA Movement.

Fight against Cancer

A single sitting of chemotherapy costs about INR 90,000, a full-fledged cancer treatment runs into lakhs of rupees. What makes matters worse is availing any kind of treatment for the poor is a challenge. They either face shortage of quality care or shortage of money or often are deprived from timely care. NEW INDIA solemnly commits itself to the fight against cancer by ensuring to take strong steps in making sure that cancer treatment and care is available to all the needy and poor for free. Because with cancer, what kills faster is the cost associated to it. NEW INDIA already has earned itself a 50-acre land worth Rs. 100 crores that will be the foundation on which a cancer hospital for the underprivileged will be built.

