Enterome to Present at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Healthcare Conference

Monday, March 12, 2018 General News
PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Enterome SA, a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering

innovative therapies to treat microbiome-associated diseases with a focus on inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) and immuno-oncology (IO) indications, will present at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday 14 March from
11:00 to 11:25 AM (EDT).

The presentation will be held by Pierre Belichard, CEO of Enterome, and will include an overview of the company´s approach and strategy as well as an update on its development programs, including progress on its two lead drug candidates:

  • EB8018, a novel small molecule designed to block FimH in IBD, which is expected to start a Phase IIa clinical proof of concept trial in patients with Crohn's disease later this year; and
  • EO2315/EO2401 in IO, a novel microbiome-derived cancer therapeutic vaccine expected to enter into Phase Ib study in 2018.

About Enterome 

Enterome is pioneering the development of novel pharmaceuticals and diagnostics to support personalized therapies in microbiome-related diseases such as Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) and cancer.

Enterome is also leading the development of new industry standards in gut microbiome quantitative and functional analysis. This technology leadership allows Enterome to open up the new field of therapeutic target discovery in the microbiome in order to address significant unmet medical needs.

Enterome has established partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies and academic research institutes, including Johnson & Johnson Innovation/Janssen Biotech, Takeda and Abbvie in inflammatory bowel and gastro-intestinal diseases; and Bristol-Myers Squibb in immuno-oncology.

Enterome also has a 50/50 joint venture with Nestlé Health Science, called Microbiome Diagnostics Partners, focused initially on the development of novel microbiome-based diagnostics for IBD and liver diseases.

The Company was established in 2012 in Paris (France) to develop the discoveries made by the INRA metagenomic platform, and is backed by leading venture capital investors (Seventure Partners, Lundbeckfonden Ventures, Health for Life Capital, Omnes Capital and Principia) and strategic investors (BMS, Nestlé Health Science, Shire & INRA Transfert).

Additional information about Enterome is available through its website: www.enterome.com

Contacts Pierre Belichard, CEO pbelichard@enterome.com

Media relations Mark Swallow / Marine Perrier / David Dible Citigate Dewe Rogerson Tel. +44-207-638-9571 enterome@citigatedewerogerson.com Investor relations Lisa Pavelka Rx Communications Group Tel. +1-917-843-0223 lpavelka@rxir.com

SOURCE Enterome



Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder diverticula are outward bulges of the inner (epithelial) lining of the urinary bladder ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Take this quiz to test your knowledge on inflammation. Our body''s immune system responds in ...

 Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie addiction calculator is a quick online tool to measure selfie obsession. Are you having fun ...

