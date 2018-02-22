Englewood Community Hospital Announces Dr. Matthew Ercolani's Designation as UroLift® Center of Excellence

ENGLEWOOD, Fla., Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Englewood Community Hospital today announced that Dr. Matthew

"The UroLift System is a breakthrough minimally invasive treatment that takes less than an hour and offers multiple benefits for men with enlarged prostate - no cutting, heating, or removal of tissue, minimal downtime, no compromise of sexual function, and no need for continued medications," said Dr. Matthew Ercolani. "We are proud to be a national leader in treating patients with this durable and effective treatment."

The UroLift System is a proven treatment that can get men off BPH medications and allow them to avoid major surgery, while preserving sexual function. Long-term clinical data from the LIFT randomized study published in Urologic Clinics of North America showed that, after four years, patients treated with the UroLift device continue to experience symptom relief with minimal side effects, with few patients requiring an additional procedure for relief . A second randomized clinical trial called BPH6 demonstrated that the minimally invasive UroLift device compares very well to the reference standard surgery, transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP), with regard to efficacy, and is superior to TURP at preserving sexual function and offering a more rapid recovery.

More than 37 million men in the United States are affected by BPH. Not to be confused with prostate cancer, BPH occurs when the prostate gland that surrounds the male urethra becomes enlarged with advancing age and begins to obstruct the urinary system. Symptoms of BPH often include sleepless nights and urinary problems, and can cause loss of productivity, depression and decreased quality of life.

Medication is often the first-line therapy for enlarged prostate, but relief can be inadequate and temporary. Side effects of medication treatment can include sexual dysfunction, dizziness and headaches, prompting many patients to quit using the drugs. For these patients, the classic alternative is surgery that cuts, heats or removes prostate tissue to open the blocked urethra. While current surgical options can be very effective in relieving symptoms, they can also leave patients with permanent side effects such as urinary incontinence, erectile dysfunction and retrograde ejaculation (dry orgasm).

About the UroLift System NeoTract Inc.'s FDA-cleared UroLift System is a novel, minimally invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The UroLift permanent implants, delivered during a minimally invasive transurethral outpatient procedure, relieve prostate obstruction and open the urethra directly without cutting, heating, or removing prostate tissue. Clinical data from a pivotal 206-patient randomized controlled study showed that patients with enlarged prostate receiving UroLift implants reported rapid and durable symptomatic and urinary flow rate improvement without compromising sexual function. Patients also experienced a significant improvement in quality of life. Most common adverse events reported include hematuria, dysuria, micturition urgency, pelvic pain, and urge incontinence. Most symptoms were mild to moderate in severity and resolved within two to four weeks after the procedure. The UroLift System is available in the U.S., Europe, Australia and Canada. Learn more at http://www.UroLift.com.

About Englewood Community Hospital Englewood Community Hospital is a 100-bed, acute care facility, offering a wide variety of healthcare services to Sarasota and Charlotte Counties. Englewood Community Hospital is recognized with ten consecutive 'A's for Hospital Safety Grade by The Leapfrog Group, Four Star CMS Overall Hospital Quality & Safety Rating, and Accredited Chest Pain Center with PCI by the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care. For more information about the services of Englewood Community Hospital, please visit EnglewoodCommHospital.com or contact Tiffany Briggs at (941) 473-5035.

