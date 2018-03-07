medindia
Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market Worth 504.8 Million USD by 2022

Wednesday, March 7, 2018 Research News
PUNE, India, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research "Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market

 by Product (EVH systems, Endoscope, Accessories), Usability (Disposable, Reusable), Vessel (Saphenous Vein, Radial Artery), Application (Coronary Artery Disease, Peripheral Artery Disease) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by
MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 504.8 Million by 2022 from an estimated USD 420.5 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

     (Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 69 tables and 31 figures spread through 113 pages and in-depth TOC on "Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/endoscopic-vessel-harvesting-market-52677973.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The key factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing preference for minimally invasive harvesting owing to advantages it offers over conventional methods, and rising geriatric population. However, the availability of alternative treatment methods for CADs and poor reimbursement scenario for EVH may hinder the growth of this market to a certain extent.

By product, the EVH systems segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017 

On the basis of product, the Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market is segmented into EVH systems, endoscopes, and accessories. In 2017, the EVH systems segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this segment can be primarily attributed to the rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures for vessel harvesting and disposable nature of these products.

Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=52677973

By usability, the disposable segment held the largest market share in 2017 

Based on usability, the market is segmented into disposable and reusable products. The disposable segment commanded the largest share of the Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising preference for disposable devices over reusable owing to the advantages offered.

By vessel type, the saphenous vein segment held the largest market share in 2017 

Based on vessel type, the market is segmented into saphenous vein and radial artery. The saphenous vein segment commanded the largest share of the Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the significant advantages offered by the saphenous vein in terms of wound complications, reduced pain, and aesthetics.

By application, the coronary artery disease segment held the largest market share in 2017 

Based on application, the market is segmented into coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease. The coronary artery disease segment commanded the largest share of the Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increasing geriatric population.

North America dominated the market in 2017 

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa). Factors such as high burden of cardiac diseases in the US and Canada, the launch of the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program (HRRP) and Episode-based Payment Models (EPMs) in the US, and growing preference for minimally invasive harvesting procedures in Canada are contributing to the large share of North America.

The Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market in Europe is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising number of CABG procedures and growth in the geriatric population in the region.

The key players in the global Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market are Getinge (Sweden), Terumo (Japan), LivaNova (UK), Saphena Medical (US), KARL STORZ (Germany), Cardio Medical (Germany), and Medical Instruments Spa (Italy).

Know more about Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Market: 

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/endoscopic-vessel-harvesting-market-52677973.html

About MarketsandMarkets™  

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact: Mr. Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets


