medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

EndoSystems Technology Wins 2018 Aestheticians' Choice Award For Favorite Sculpting Machine

Saturday, February 24, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

EndoSystems technology, the Cellu M6® Integral 2 by LPG, is awarded first place in Dermascope Magazine's 2018 Aestheticians' Choice Awards for Favorite Sculpting Machine.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The fourth annual Aestheticians' Choice Awards (ACA) results

are in and EndoSystems technology, the endermologie® Cellu M6® Integral 2, won first place for favorite sculpting machine.

Each year, the ACAs are awards given to honor the best, aesthetician-approved products on the market. Winners and finalists are chosen from 11 main categories, ranging from sun care products to hair removal or body sculpting equipment. Within the 11 categories, there are subcategories in which skin care professionals submit their nominations online at DERMASCOPE.com for their favorite products. The ACA committee then narrows the nominations to four semi-finalists and the Dermascope Magazine readers cast the final vote, a triple-tiered process that ensures every product is not only the best on the market, but aesthetician-approved.

Endermologie® is the process of reducing the appearance of cellulite through mechanical massaging, rolling, and the manipulation of tissue. It is a non-invasive procedure that increases circulation in the applied areas, which subsequently boost the fat release process *'lipolysis'. The Cellu M6® Integral 2 is a body sculpting machine that offers both endermologie® body and face treatments aimed at providing an overall more youthful, age-defying appearance from head to toe. The device is capable of full body or targeted body treatments.

The unique vantage point of endermologie® is that it is 100% natural, safe, and FDA cleared. Many body sculpting technologies use painful treatments that involve killing cells, while the endermologie® technology is a pain-free, non-aggressive treatment.

The Cellu M6® Integral 2 uses two motorized rollers to comfortably roll & unroll the skin in combination with a regulated suctioning to deeply massage the area. This results in mobilization of tissue, reducing cellulite and trapped fat.

The treatment originally developed during the 1980s in France by Louis-Paul Guitay to treat burns and loosen scar tissue but developed into a treatment for cellulite reduction.

Since 1996, EndoSystems, LLC, the only provider of the endermologie® in America, has grown the popularity of the non-invasive cellulite treatment to many doctors, med spas, and medical practices nationwide. For more information, visit the EndoSystems website or call for a free consultation today.

*Use of microdialysis technique to assess Lipolytic responsiveness of femoral Adipose tissue after endermologie®. Lafontan M. J Eur Acad Dermatol Venereol. 2008, 22, 1465-1470

 

SOURCE EndoSystems Technology



You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.