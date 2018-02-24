EndoSystems Technology Wins 2018 Aestheticians' Choice Award For Favorite Sculpting Machine

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The fourth annual Aestheticians' Choice Awards (ACA) results

are in and EndoSystems technology, the endermologie® Cellu M6® Integral 2, won first place for favorite sculpting machine.

Each year, the ACAs are awards given to honor the best, aesthetician-approved products on the market. Winners and finalists are chosen from 11 main categories, ranging from sun care products to hair removal or body sculpting equipment. Within the 11 categories, there are subcategories in which skin care professionals submit their nominations online at DERMASCOPE.com for their favorite products. The ACA committee then narrows the nominations to four semi-finalists and the Dermascope Magazine readers cast the final vote, a triple-tiered process that ensures every product is not only the best on the market, but aesthetician-approved.

Endermologie® is the process of reducing the appearance of cellulite through mechanical massaging, rolling, and the manipulation of tissue. It is a non-invasive procedure that increases circulation in the applied areas, which subsequently boost the fat release process *'lipolysis'. The Cellu M6® Integral 2 is a body sculpting machine that offers both endermologie® body and face treatments aimed at providing an overall more youthful, age-defying appearance from head to toe. The device is capable of full body or targeted body treatments.

The unique vantage point of endermologie® is that it is 100% natural, safe, and FDA cleared. Many body sculpting technologies use painful treatments that involve killing cells, while the endermologie® technology is a pain-free, non-aggressive treatment.

The Cellu M6® Integral 2 uses two motorized rollers to comfortably roll & unroll the skin in combination with a regulated suctioning to deeply massage the area. This results in mobilization of tissue, reducing cellulite and trapped fat.

The treatment originally developed during the 1980s in France by Louis-Paul Guitay to treat burns and loosen scar tissue but developed into a treatment for cellulite reduction.

Since 1996, EndoSystems, LLC, the only provider of the endermologie® in America, has grown the popularity of the non-invasive cellulite treatment to many doctors, med spas, and medical practices nationwide. For more information, visit the EndoSystems website or call for a free consultation today.

*Use of microdialysis technique to assess Lipolytic responsiveness of femoral Adipose tissue after endermologie®. Lafontan M. J Eur Acad Dermatol Venereol. 2008, 22, 1465-1470

SOURCE EndoSystems Technology