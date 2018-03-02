Endo Obtains Preliminary Injunction Against QuVa Pharma, Inc. Preventing Marketing and Release of Vasopressin Product

DUBLIN, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced that its subsidiaries,

Brian R. Martinotti

Par Pharmaceutical, Inc. and Par Sterile Products, LLC (Par), have obtained a preliminary injunction preventing QuVa Pharma, Inc. (QuVa) from marketing and releasing its planned vasopressin product that would compete with Par's Vasostrict®, the firstand only vasopressin injection, USP, product approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The preliminary injunction, issued today by the Hon., U.S. District Judge, is effective through the conclusion of a trial, which has not yet been scheduled.

In August 2017, Par filed a complaint against QuVa and several individual defendants in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey (Case No. 17-6115) alleging, among other claims, the misappropriation of Par's trade secrets by the defendants in connection with QuVa's development of a bulk compounded vasopressin product.

"Endo embraces principles of fair competition. In fact, our competitors keep us striving to improve our products and services. That said, fair competition does not extend to the misappropriation of our valuable information. We initiated this litigation because we have a responsibility to protect our Company and prevent other parties from obtaining an improper and unfair advantage in the marketplace," said Matthew J. Maletta, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Endo. "We look forward to pursuing this case through trial where we will seek permanent injunctive relief, together with the recovery of all appropriate damages from QuVa, the individual defendants and potentially other parties not yet named in the litigation."

About Endo International plc

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a highly focused generics and specialty branded pharmaceutical company delivering quality medicines to patients in need through excellence in development, manufacturing and commercialization. Endo has global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and U.S. headquarters in Malvern, PA. Learn more at www.endo.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements," including, but not limited to, the statements by Mr. Maletta. All forward-looking statements in this press release reflect Endo's current expectations of future events based on information available to Endo as of the date of this press release. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Endo's expectations and projections. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, general industry and market conditions; technological advances and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in the research and development and regulatory processes, including regulatory decisions, product recalls, withdrawals and other unusual items; challenges related to product marketing, such as the unpredictability of market acceptance for new products and/or the acceptance of new indications for such products; inconsistency of treatment results among patients; potential difficulties in manufacturing; the outcome of litigation, settlement discussions, negotiations or other adverse proceedings; general economic conditions; and governmental laws and regulations affecting domestic and foreign operations. Endo expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors can be found in Endo's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and in Canada on the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR"), including current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endo-obtains-preliminary-injunction-against-quva-pharma-inc-preventing-marketing-and-release-of-vasopressin-product-300607183.html

SOURCE Endo International plc