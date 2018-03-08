medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Emergency Sirens Remain a Critical Staple of First Alert Mass Notification

Thursday, March 8, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Even in layered alerting systems, modern outdoor sirens play a pivotal role

MILWAUKEE, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States recovers from a year of unprecedented natural disasters, American Signal Corporation

(ASC) is shining a light on the continued importance of outdoor sirens as a cornerstone in first alert emergency alerting and mass communication systems.

2017 saw unmitigated wildfires throughout the Western United States, torrential hurricanes and tropical storms in the Gulf of Mexico, and extreme winter conditions across much of the Central and Eastern United States. And though each disaster varied in severity and range, populations affected by them relied first and foremost on alerts from area sirens to keep them abreast of developing inclement conditions.

Siren alerts provide instant, indiscriminate awareness of developing situations, regardless of the nature of the threat. When information or the time for action may be limited, outdoor alerting sirens make at-risk populations aware.

For example, a wildfire may expand quicker than emergency managers can issue mobile or message board updates. As direct communication mediums are updated in intervals, outdoor sirens make the threat clear and immanent in a more general way. Together, they create a layered, continuous approach to mass notification.

"Even as emergency alerting capabilities become more robust, outdoor sirens remain an effective mass notification tool. Mass notification systems must provide a layered approach to reaching as many people as possible in the shortest amount of time," said Richard Roe, Executive Vice President at American Signal Corporation.

ASC has been manufacturing outdoor warning sirens since 1942, remaining on the cutting edge of tonal alert technology since that time. Today, the company's i-FORCE and E-Class electronic sirens and Tempest™ mechanical sirens are deployed throughout the world, protecting populations from natural disasters and other diverse threats.

For more information about ASC or any of its emergency alert sirens or other mass notification products, please visit https://www.americansignal.com/.

American Signal Corporation (ASC) is a leading designer and manufacturer of mass notification solutions, combining advanced engineering, innovative software and state-of-the-art equipment with an extraordinary record of longevity and expertise in the field. We aim to save lives every day.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emergency-sirens-remain-a-critical-staple-of-first-alert-mass-notification-300610882.html

SOURCE American Signal Corporation



You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.