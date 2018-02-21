Elysium Health™ Welcomes Two New Board Members

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Elysium Health, Inc.,TM a consumer health company developing

Daniel Kahneman

Gary Gottlieb

scientifically sound health products, today announced the addition of two new board members., Ph.D., joins Elysium Health's Scientific Advisory Board and extends the board's impressive expertise to the areas of psychology and behavioral economics. Partners in Health CEO and longtime leader in healthcare, M.D., also joins Elysium Health this month as the company's first independent board member to be added to the Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to be able to make two meaningful additions to our already accomplished boards as we welcome Daniel Kahneman and Gary Gottlieb," said Elysium Health CEO Eric Marcotulli. "Both are individuals who are highly respected in their fields and who have used their expertise to better understand the human condition with the goal of improving people's lives. Their experience and support of Elysium Health's mission will be of great benefit to all that we do as the company continues to grow and evolve."

Daniel Kahneman is a professor of psychology and public affairs emeritus at the Woodrow Wilson School, the Eugene Higgins Professor of Psychology Emeritus at Princeton University, and a fellow of the Center for Rationality at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

He has been called the world's most influential living psychologist and is recognized for his work in economic science, particularly in the areas of judgment and decision-making, for which he won the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences in 2002. Kahneman is also author of Thinking, Fast and Slow, selected as a bestseller by The New York Times and 2012 winner of the National Academy of Sciences Best Book Award. He joins a membership of more than two dozen of the world's leading scientists and clinicians, including seven other Nobel laureates, who help direct research and product development for Elysium Health.

About his respect for his Scientific Advisory Board peers and their involvement with Elysium Health and belief in the promise of Basis, Kahneman said, "It's not only the roster of scientists who are on the board, but their engagement and how much they know about Basis and how hopeful they are about it."

Gottlieb is a professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and CEO of Partners in Health, a global non-profit organization dedicated to bringing modern medicine to the world's poorest communities. He is also a member of the National Academy of Medicine and chair of the Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

Before joining Partners in Health, Gottlieb served as president and CEO of Partners HealthCare System, the parent of the Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital, the largest health system in New England, and one of the nation's largest biomedical research and training enterprises. Prior to that, he was President of Boston's prestigious Brigham and Women's Hospital. Dr. Gottlieb is a geriatric psychiatrist who established the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center's first program in geriatric psychiatry and developed it into a nationally recognized research, training, and clinical program.

As a member of the Board of Directors, Gottlieb joins two other members: Jim Manzi, chairman of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and David Fialkow, co-founder of General Catalyst.

"I hope that my work with wonderful patients and their families, exceptional clinicians and managers, as well as brilliant scientists, can help Elysium to more effectively translate great science into treatments that can help to improve the lives of many people, safely and effectively," Gottlieb says.

