medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Elysium Health™ Welcomes Two New Board Members

Wednesday, February 21, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Industry innovator developing clinically proven health products adds award-winning behavioral economist Daniel Kahneman, Ph.D., to its scientific advisory board and healthcare leader Gary Gottlieb, M.D., to its board of directors

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Elysium Health, Inc.,TM a consumer health company developing

scientifically sound health products, today announced the addition of two new board members. Daniel Kahneman, Ph.D., joins Elysium Health's Scientific Advisory Board and extends the board's impressive expertise to the areas of psychology and behavioral economics. Partners in Health CEO and longtime leader in healthcare Gary Gottlieb, M.D., also joins Elysium Health this month as the company's first independent board member to be added to the Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to be able to make two meaningful additions to our already accomplished boards as we welcome Daniel Kahneman and Gary Gottlieb," said Elysium Health CEO Eric Marcotulli. "Both are individuals who are highly respected in their fields and who have used their expertise to better understand the human condition with the goal of improving people's lives. Their experience and support of Elysium Health's mission will be of great benefit to all that we do as the company continues to grow and evolve."

Daniel Kahneman is a professor of psychology and public affairs emeritus at the Woodrow Wilson School, the Eugene Higgins Professor of Psychology Emeritus at Princeton University, and a fellow of the Center for Rationality at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

He has been called the world's most influential living psychologist and is recognized for his work in economic science, particularly in the areas of judgment and decision-making, for which he won the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences in 2002. Kahneman is also author of Thinking, Fast and Slow, selected as a bestseller by The New York Times and 2012 winner of the National Academy of Sciences Best Book Award. He joins a membership of more than two dozen of the world's leading scientists and clinicians, including seven other Nobel laureates, who help direct research and product development for Elysium Health.

About his respect for his Scientific Advisory Board peers and their involvement with Elysium Health and belief in the promise of Basis, Kahneman said, "It's not only the roster of scientists who are on the board, but their engagement and how much they know about Basis and how hopeful they are about it."

Gottlieb is a professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and CEO of Partners in Health, a global non-profit organization dedicated to bringing modern medicine to the world's poorest communities. He is also a member of the National Academy of Medicine and chair of the Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

Before joining Partners in Health, Gottlieb served as president and CEO of Partners HealthCare System, the parent of the Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital, the largest health system in New England, and one of the nation's largest biomedical research and training enterprises. Prior to that, he was President of Boston's prestigious Brigham and Women's Hospital. Dr. Gottlieb is a geriatric psychiatrist who established the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center's first program in geriatric psychiatry and developed it into a nationally recognized research, training, and clinical program.

As a member of the Board of Directors, Gottlieb joins two other members: Jim Manzi, chairman of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and David Fialkow, co-founder of General Catalyst.

"I hope that my work with wonderful patients and their families, exceptional clinicians and managers, as well as brilliant scientists, can help Elysium to more effectively translate great science into treatments that can help to improve the lives of many people, safely and effectively," Gottlieb says.

About Elysium HealthTM Elysium Health'sTM mission is to solve the biggest challenges in health with science, to help people live healthier, longer. Working directly with the world's leading scientists and clinicians, Elysium HealthTM translates advances in science and technology into effective, scientifically-sound products that help people manage their health in an actionable way. Learn more at www.elysiumhealth.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elysium-health-welcomes-two-new-board-members-300601913.html

SOURCE Elysium Health



You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.