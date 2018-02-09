Elsevier Collaborates with VHL Alliance on PracticeUpdate

PHILADELPHIA, February 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Free virtual resource focuses on latest

research on and physician education about von Hippel-Lindau Disease

Elsevier, the information analytics business specializing in science and health, and part of RELX Group, recently announced that it is collaborating with VHL Alliance

on a new, content-rich module on PracticeUpdate, focused on von Hippel-Lindau Disease.

Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease is a rarely diagnosed and often mistreated disease, which currently afflicts one in every 36,000 people in the United States. By working with PracticeUpdate the VHL Alliance helps broaden their mission and their important work by leveraging PracticeUpdate's global reach and powerful industry expert resources.

"The VHL Alliance empowers patients and their health care teams to manage the health of the patients. Working with PracticeUpdate will give doctors another tool providing the most up-to-date information to diagnose and treat VHL, and improve life for their patients," said Ilene Sussman, PhD, Executive Director of VHL Alliance.

The Von Hipple-Lindau Disease Spotlight continues to build upon the mission of PracticeUpdate by bringing together key medical experts to discuss the latest research on VHL, provide relevant and impactful information, and reach a broad spectrum of specialists who may encounter these important cases.

"With PracticeUpdate's continually expanding subscriber base of multi-disciplinary healthcare professionals, we are in a unique position to elevate awareness of VHL and provide critical information across multiple specialty areas," said Allison Risko, SVP, Pharma and Life Sciences Solutions, Elsevier.

VHL Disease Spotlight features on PracticeUpdate include:

Editor ' s Picks - gain insights from PracticeUpdate's key opinion leaders, who hand-select and provide relevant context on important articles from top journals.

gain insights from PracticeUpdate's key opinion leaders, who hand-select and provide relevant context on important articles from top journals. Expert Opinion - watch exclusive video interviews and read commentaries from leading experts.

watch exclusive video interviews and read commentaries from leading experts. Tumor Boards - join interactive, ongoing patient case discussions with your peers and PracticeUpdate board members.

PracticeUpdate.com is a free destination for physicians to access distilled, expert?selected professional research, articles, and education-with insights and analysis from credible opinion leaders in their field. The site provides a highly customized experience for its members by tailoring its content to each user's chosen specialty and communication preferences. For additional information on the Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Spotlight, please visit vhl.practiceupdate.com.

About VHL Alliance

The VHL Alliance (VHLA) is a 501c3 non-profit organization founded in 1993. Today, the VHL Alliance is the preeminent resource and clearing house of patients, caregivers, researchers and the medical community. Von Hippel Lindau (VHL) is a genetic condition involving the abnormal growth of blood vessels causing tumors to grow in up to 10 different parts of the body throughout a patient's life. With no known pharmacological treatment, surgery is the only option for VHL patients. VHL knowns no boundaries; it affects approximately one in 36,000 people in every ethnic group.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, Scival, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries. www.elsevier.com

