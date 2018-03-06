medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Elite CoolSculpting Practice, PlatinumCare LA, Expanding to Santa Monica

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The elite CoolSculpting practice, PlatinumCare LA, is expanding

to Santa Monica with the grand opening of a new office location on Montana Ave! The practice is CoolSculpting certified and offers the best prices for CoolSculpting in the Los
Angeles and now Santa Monica regions of California. Patients are always seen by board-certified doctors/specialists when visiting, which sets the practice apart from competitors.

About CoolSculpting

CoolSculpting is a non-invasive fat removal and body contouring procedure that uses controlled cooling technology to eliminate stubborn fat cells that are resistant to diet and exercise. It is a very versatile treatment and can address many areas of the body including the chin, upper arms, abdomen, flanks, and inner or outer thighs. The CoolSculpting procedure is proven, safe, and effective. It helps patients fit into their clothes better, feel better, and look better. There is little to no downtime needed, so patients can return to their everyday routines immediately. Coolsculpting is the only effective, safe, non-invasive treatment alternative to liposuction or surgical fat removal.

When visiting PlatinumCare LA, each individual will receive a fully customized treatment plan to meet their unique aesthetic goals. Plus, with three CoolSculpting machines, the practice has the ability to treat more than one area, saving patients valuable time.

Diamond Level Status

PlatinumCare LA has been awarded Diamond Level Status by Zeltiq Aesthetics, the makers of CoolSculpting, for the large number of CoolSculpting procedures performed at their practice. There are four levels of CoolSculpting distinction, given only to those practices who perform a high number of CoolSculpting procedures, with Diamond being the highest distinction. Choosing a Diamond Crystal Level practice ensures your provider has a vast amount of experience performing CoolSculpting, which means you can feel confident in your decision knowing you are being taken care of by the best.

About PlatinumCare LA

PlatinumCare LA is a CoolSculpting Certified practice offering CoolSculpting in Los Angeles and the surrounding areas. Regarded as the number one non-invasive fat removal treatment in the United States, CoolSculpting uses a breakthrough freezing technique that destroys unwanted fat cells in your body without surgery, anesthesia, or downtime. Discover the long-lasting benefits of this fat loss method. Get in touch with PlatinumCare LA to schedule a consultation.

For more information visit: Platinum Care LA 625 Montana Ave Unit E Santa Monica, CA 90403 Phone: (310) 295-2255

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elite-coolsculpting-practice-platinumcare-la-expanding-to-santa-monica-300609125.html

SOURCE PlatinumCare LA



You May Also Like

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.