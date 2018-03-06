Elite CoolSculpting Practice, PlatinumCare LA, Expanding to Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The elite CoolSculpting practice, PlatinumCare LA, is expanding

Santa Monica

Montana Ave

Los

Santa Monica

California

towith the grand opening of a new office location on! The practice is CoolSculpting certified and offers the best prices for CoolSculpting in theand nowregions of. Patients are always seen by board-certified doctors/specialists when visiting, which sets the practice apart from competitors.

About CoolSculpting

CoolSculpting is a non-invasive fat removal and body contouring procedure that uses controlled cooling technology to eliminate stubborn fat cells that are resistant to diet and exercise. It is a very versatile treatment and can address many areas of the body including the chin, upper arms, abdomen, flanks, and inner or outer thighs. The CoolSculpting procedure is proven, safe, and effective. It helps patients fit into their clothes better, feel better, and look better. There is little to no downtime needed, so patients can return to their everyday routines immediately. Coolsculpting is the only effective, safe, non-invasive treatment alternative to liposuction or surgical fat removal.

When visiting PlatinumCare LA, each individual will receive a fully customized treatment plan to meet their unique aesthetic goals. Plus, with three CoolSculpting machines, the practice has the ability to treat more than one area, saving patients valuable time.

Diamond Level Status

PlatinumCare LA has been awarded Diamond Level Status by Zeltiq Aesthetics, the makers of CoolSculpting, for the large number of CoolSculpting procedures performed at their practice. There are four levels of CoolSculpting distinction, given only to those practices who perform a high number of CoolSculpting procedures, with Diamond being the highest distinction. Choosing a Diamond Crystal Level practice ensures your provider has a vast amount of experience performing CoolSculpting, which means you can feel confident in your decision knowing you are being taken care of by the best.

About PlatinumCare LA

PlatinumCare LA is a CoolSculpting Certified practice offering CoolSculpting in Los Angeles and the surrounding areas. Regarded as the number one non-invasive fat removal treatment in the United States, CoolSculpting uses a breakthrough freezing technique that destroys unwanted fat cells in your body without surgery, anesthesia, or downtime. Discover the long-lasting benefits of this fat loss method. Get in touch with PlatinumCare LA to schedule a consultation.

For more information visit: Platinum Care LA 625 Montana Ave Unit E Santa Monica, CA 90403 Phone: (310) 295-2255

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elite-coolsculpting-practice-platinumcare-la-expanding-to-santa-monica-300609125.html

SOURCE PlatinumCare LA