Eight is One of Fast Company's Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Consumer Electronics

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company today announced its annual ranking of the world's Most Innovative Companies

(MIC) for 2018, honoring leading enterprises and rising newcomers that exemplify the best in business and innovation. Earning a spot on the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the Consumer Electronics list is Eight, a sleep technology company revolutionizing

Eight is one of the 28 companies to appear on the list for the first time this year. Fast Company also announced its Top 50 Most Innovative Companies overall, and coming in at No.1 was Apple, followed by Netflix and Square.

Eight is the first company in the world to leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve sleep by seamlessly monitoring your health during the night and interacting with your home. "With over 20,000 people sleeping on a smart mattress and more than 10 million hours of sleep tracked to date, Eight is on track to build the largest sleep database in the world," said Matteo Franceschetti, CEO of Eight. "Eight took a conventional consumer product, the mattress, and enhanced it with technology to help people understand their health and ultimately improve the way they live."

The Most Innovative Companies recognize pioneering companies across 36 categories, from artificial intelligence to wellness. More than three dozen Fast Company editors, reporters, and contributors surveyed thousands of companies -- many of which were identified by a new MIC submission process -- to create these lists.

ABOUT EIGHT

Founded in 2014 and based in New York City, Eight is bringing the biggest technological evolution that sleep has seen in the last 300 years. The company is redesigning the traditional concept of a mattress, by developing cutting-edge AI and machine learning models to track bio signals during sleep with the goal of optimizing body recovery and rest. For more information about the company and its products visit eightsleep.com.

