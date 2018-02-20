medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Eight is One of Fast Company's Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Consumer Electronics

Tuesday, February 20, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company today announced its annual ranking of the world's Most Innovative Companies

(MIC) for 2018, honoring leading enterprises and rising newcomers that exemplify the best in business and innovation. Earning a spot on the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the Consumer Electronics list is Eight, a sleep technology company revolutionizing
sleep and health. Its signature product, the Eight Smart Mattress, is able to track 15 factors of sleep including heart and breathing rate, deep and light sleep, hours slept, and toss and turns, while also adjusting your environment to optimize for better rest.

Eight is one of the 28 companies to appear on the list for the first time this year. Fast Company also announced its Top 50 Most Innovative Companies overall, and coming in at No.1 was Apple, followed by Netflix and Square.

Eight is the first company in the world to leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve sleep by seamlessly monitoring your health during the night and interacting with your home. "With over 20,000 people sleeping on a smart mattress and more than 10 million hours of sleep tracked to date, Eight is on track to build the largest sleep database in the world," said Matteo Franceschetti, CEO of Eight. "Eight took a conventional consumer product, the mattress, and enhanced it with technology to help people understand their health and ultimately improve the way they live."

The Most Innovative Companies recognize pioneering companies across 36 categories, from artificial intelligence to wellness. More than three dozen Fast Company editors, reporters, and contributors surveyed thousands of companies -- many of which were identified by a new MIC submission process -- to create these lists.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March-April 2018) is now available online at www.fastcompany.com/MIC, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning February 27.

ABOUT EIGHT

Founded in 2014 and based in New York City, Eight is bringing the biggest technological evolution that sleep has seen in the last 300 years. The company is redesigning the traditional concept of a mattress, by developing cutting-edge AI and machine learning models to track bio signals during sleep with the goal of optimizing body recovery and rest. For more information about the company and its products visit eightsleep.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eight-is-one-of-fast-companys-top-10-most-innovative-companies-in-consumer-electronics-300599884.html

SOURCE Eight


You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.