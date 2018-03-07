EUSA Pharma Appoints Industry Veteran Rolf K Hoffmann to its Board of Directors

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, England, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
EUSA Pharma (EUSA), a world-class specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on oncology and oncology supportive care, today announced the appointment of Rolf K Hoffmann to its Board of Directors. Mr Hoffmann is currently Chairman of Biotest AG, sits on the Board of Directors of Europe's
largest biotechnology company Genmab AG and is a Director of San Francisco
-based Trigemina Inc.
He brings to EUSA over 30 years' international pharmaceutical experience having served in a number of senior roles in the industry, most recently 12 years with Amgen as Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations for the United States, and before that for SVP International and Europe. He started his pharmaceutical career at Eli Lilly as a sales representative, and progressed to a number of senior positions, including President, Latin America and General Manager in Germany and South Africa. Rolf holds an MBA from the University of North Carolina, a Master's degree from the University of Cologne and is Adjunct Professor at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School.
Bryan Morton CBE, EUSA Pharma's Executive Chairman said, "We are delighted to welcome Rolf to EUSA's Board. His
strategic
insight and guidance, based on
significant commercial
experience
of
the US, European and international
oncology field, will
prove invaluable as EUSA
launches Qarziba and Fotivda in Europe.
In 2018 we will submit the BLA for Qarziba in the US and also look to bring additional products in to the portfolio, as we
establish EUSA as a leading,
oncology focused, specialty pharma
business."
Rolf K Hoffmann said, "I have watched EUSA Pharma's remarkable progress in the three years since it was founded, and am delighted to
now
help the company achieve its ambitious
plans. Achieving European approval
for
two
new oncology
products in a single year is quite exceptional, and I look forward to playing a role in
helping
guide
EUSA's strategy as
the company commercializes these and
additional important
cancer
treatments."
About EUSA Pharma
Founded in March 2015, EUSA Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus on oncology and oncology supportive care. The company has commercial operations in the United States and Europe, and a wider distribution network in approximately 40 countries around the world. EUSA Pharma is led by an experienced management team with a strong record of building successful specialty pharmaceutical companies, and is supported by significant funding raised from leading life science investor EW Healthcare Partners. For more information please visit http://www.eusapharma.com.
Contacts
Lee Morley
Chief Executive
EUSA Pharma
Tel: +44(0)330-5001140
Rob Budge
RJB Communications
Tel: +44(0)1865-760969
Mobile: +44(0)7710-741241
