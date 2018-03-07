medindia
EUSA Pharma Appoints Industry Veteran Rolf K Hoffmann to its Board of Directors

Wednesday, March 7, 2018 Drug News
Experienced Board Director, previous Commercial SVP at Amgen joins EUSA

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, England, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

EUSA Pharma (EUSA), a world-class specialty pharmaceutical

company focused on oncology and oncology supportive care, today announced the appointment of Rolf K Hoffmann to its Board of Directors. Mr Hoffmann is currently Chairman of Biotest AG, sits on the Board of Directors of Europe's largest biotechnology company Genmab AG and is a Director of San Francisco-based Trigemina Inc.  

He brings to EUSA over 30 years' international pharmaceutical experience having served in a number of senior roles in the industry, most recently 12 years with Amgen as Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations for the United States, and before that for SVP International and Europe. He started his pharmaceutical career at Eli Lilly as a sales representative, and progressed to a number of senior positions, including President, Latin America and General Manager in Germany and South Africa. Rolf holds an MBA from the University of North Carolina, a Master's degree from the University of Cologne and is Adjunct Professor at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School.

Bryan Morton CBE, EUSA Pharma's Executive Chairman said, "We are delighted to welcome Rolf to EUSA's Board. His strategic insight and guidance, based on significant commercial experience of the US, European and international oncology field, will prove invaluable as EUSA launches Qarziba and Fotivda in Europe. In 2018 we will submit the BLA for Qarziba in the US and also look to bring additional products in to the portfolio, as we establish EUSA as a leading, oncology focused, specialty pharma business."

Rolf K Hoffmann said, "I have watched EUSA Pharma's remarkable progress in the three years since it was founded, and am delighted to now help the company achieve its ambitious plans. Achieving European approval for two new oncology products in a single year is quite exceptional, and I look forward to playing a role in helping guide EUSA's strategy as the company commercializes these and additional important cancer treatments."

About EUSA Pharma 

Founded in March 2015, EUSA Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus on oncology and oncology supportive care. The company has commercial operations in the United States and Europe, and a wider distribution network in approximately 40 countries around the world. EUSA Pharma is led by an experienced management team with a strong record of building successful specialty pharmaceutical companies, and is supported by significant funding raised from leading life science investor EW Healthcare Partners. For more information please visit http://www.eusapharma.com.

Contacts Lee Morley Chief Executive EUSA Pharma Tel: +44(0)330-5001140 Rob Budge RJB Communications Tel: +44(0)1865-760969 Mobile: +44(0)7710-741241

SOURCE EUSA Pharma



