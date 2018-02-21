ESADoggy Launches Drive to Provide Wounded Veterans With Emotional Support Animal Services

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spurred by the alarming number of US Veteran suicides, ESADoggy has launched

a drive to provide service members, first responders, and their families with up to a 75% discount on ESADoggy's emotional support animal products.

This benefit applies to anyone who served or is currently serving -- including first responders

and Active Duty members, Reservists, National Guard members, veterans, first responders, and retirees, and spouses of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.

Using its nationwide network of licensed mental health care providers, ESADoggy issues letters of prescription for an emotional support animal. The prescriptions can be written for those struggling with anxiety, depression, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, sleep issues, and other recognized conditions.

Allowed under various Federal laws, ESADoggy's therapist-prescribed recommendation letters guarantee access to housing and travel amenities, while providing protection against discrimination, eviction, and unfair fees and deposits.

"All my life, for as long as I can remember, I've been helping those most in need; lending my hand to our most fragile residents," said Chaz Stevens, CEO of ESADoggy. "And if a wounded warrior needs a kitty to make it through the day, then count me in."

"Like Emerson said, the purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well," says Stevens. "Our veterans and first responders deserve no less from us."

For more information about ESADoggy, visit esadoggy.com.

About ESADoggy

Located in Boca Raton, Florida, ESADoggy maintains the nation's largest network of top-rated mental health care professionals licensed to issue Federally mandated certification letters. ESADoggy is staffed by compassionate and passionate professionals driven to help people live happier and better lives.

Since 2016, ESADoggy has offered the finest ESA products on the planet.

