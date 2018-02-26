medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

EPD Obtains European Regulatory Approval for Its Cardiac Mapping and Navigation System

Monday, February 26, 2018 Heart Disease News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, February 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

EPD's Cardiac Mapping and Navigation System received

CE mark approval. The system helps electrophysiologists navigate the heart by generating an accurate 3D map, while imaging and pinpointing the exact location and orientation of catheters in the heart during diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for cardiac
arrhythmias.

"Receiving the CE mark is a very significant milestone for EPD," said Professor Shlomo Ben-Haim, EPD's Founder and Chairman. Explaining that the system produces real-time highly detailed cardiac imaging and navigation when used with standard sensor-less EP catheters, Professor Ben-Haim added: "We are extremely eager to introduce physicians to our technology, which will reduce procedure costs, simplify navigation and treatment, and ultimately improve procedure efficacy."

A unique feature offered by EPD's system is the Panoramic View, which provides a flattened 3D view of the whole cardiac chamber. "This feature simplifies navigation and treatment," said Dr. Yitzhack Schwartz, Chief Medical Director at EPD's R&D subsidiary. "Using the intuitive Panoramic View, the system operator can navigate and ablate as if holding a pen and writing on paper".  

EPD is planning commercial installations in several leading centers in Europe in the coming months.

About atrial fibrillation Atrial fibrillation (AF) is an abnormal heart rhythm characterized by an irregular and rapid heartbeat. As the most common form of arrhythmia, it affects about 3% of the population in North America and Europe, and is the second leading cause of stroke.

About EPD EPD Solutions (EPD), a member of the Hobart Group companies, is dedicated to improving the efficacy and efficiency of minimally invasive catheter-based procedures performed to treat cardiac arrhythmia. For more information, please visit http://www.epd-medical.com.

About the Hobart Group The Hobart Group develops and commercializes medical technologies that target top healthcare markets with significant unmet needs. Its growing portfolio of companies covers the areas of cardiology, diabetes, oncology, neurology and rehabilitation. Together, Hobart Group companies have over 200 scientists, engineers, regulatory and business experts across four continents, benefitting from clinical expertise and extensive regulatory and international market knowledge across Europe, the USA and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.hobart-group.com.

For media enquiries Mrs. Sharon Alon Email: media@epd-medical.com Tel: +1-347-761-3342 Website: http://www.epd-medical.com  

SOURCE EPD



You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.