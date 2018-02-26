EPD Obtains European Regulatory Approval for Its Cardiac Mapping and Navigation System

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, February 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

EPD's Cardiac Mapping and Navigation System received

CE mark approval. The system helps electrophysiologists navigate the heart by generating an accurate 3D map, while imaging and pinpointing the exact location and orientation of catheters in the heart during diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for cardiacarrhythmias.

"Receiving the CE mark is a very significant milestone for EPD," said Professor Shlomo Ben-Haim, EPD's Founder and Chairman. Explaining that the system produces real-time highly detailed cardiac imaging and navigation when used with standard sensor-less EP catheters, Professor Ben-Haim added: "We are extremely eager to introduce physicians to our technology, which will reduce procedure costs, simplify navigation and treatment, and ultimately improve procedure efficacy."

A unique feature offered by EPD's system is the Panoramic View, which provides a flattened 3D view of the whole cardiac chamber. "This feature simplifies navigation and treatment," said Dr. Yitzhack Schwartz, Chief Medical Director at EPD's R&D subsidiary. "Using the intuitive Panoramic View, the system operator can navigate and ablate as if holding a pen and writing on paper".

EPD is planning commercial installations in several leading centers in Europe in the coming months.

About atrial fibrillation Atrial fibrillation (AF) is an abnormal heart rhythm characterized by an irregular and rapid heartbeat. As the most common form of arrhythmia, it affects about 3% of the population in North America and Europe, and is the second leading cause of stroke.

About EPD EPD Solutions (EPD), a member of the Hobart Group companies, is dedicated to improving the efficacy and efficiency of minimally invasive catheter-based procedures performed to treat cardiac arrhythmia. For more information, please visit http://www.epd-medical.com.

About the Hobart Group The Hobart Group develops and commercializes medical technologies that target top healthcare markets with significant unmet needs. Its growing portfolio of companies covers the areas of cardiology, diabetes, oncology, neurology and rehabilitation. Together, Hobart Group companies have over 200 scientists, engineers, regulatory and business experts across four continents, benefitting from clinical expertise and extensive regulatory and international market knowledge across Europe, the USA and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.hobart-group.com.

For media enquiries Mrs. Sharon Alon Email: media@epd-medical.com Tel: +1-347-761-3342 Website: http://www.epd-medical.com

SOURCE EPD