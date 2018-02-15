DreaMed Diabetes Receives CE Mark for Platform for the Management of Type 1 Diabetes

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, February 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Advisor Pro assists healthcare professionals in the optimization of patient-specific insulin therapy

DreaMed Diabetes, developer of diabetes management solutions, announced today that it received CE Mark for the Advisor Pro decision-support

platform for assisting healthcare professionals in the management of Type 1 diabetes. DreaMed Diabetes' cloud-based solution achieved similar glycemic control to that of medical experts in pilot studies, while simplifying patient experience, by offering a personalized insulin treatment plan based on the analysis of vast amounts of data from a variety of sources.

Advisor Pro uses proprietary algorithms combining event-driven, machine learning and fuzzy logic technologies to process data from a range of connected devices, including insulin pumps, continuous glucose monitors or self-management blood glucometers, and food consumption information. The data is then analyzed to provide an informed and optimized insulin dosing treatment plan for maintaining balanced glucose levels. As a smart decision software, Advisor Pro learns individual patterns and supports highly personalized insulin therapy planning for people with Type 1 diabetes that use insulin pumps.

DreaMed Diabetes is currently conducting a multi-center clinical study for evaluating Advisor Pro. The controlled, randomized trial is being conducted in partnership with Glooko, a leader in mobile and web applications for diabetes management, and is expected to enroll 112 patients in seven clinical centers in the US, Europe and Israel. The aim of the study is to assess the ability of Advisor Pro, as compared to diabetes experts, to adjust blood glucose levels within a predefined range and to prevent hypoglycemic events during a six-month intervention period. Results of the trial are expected by the end of 2018. In three clinical pilot studies performed to date at the Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Advisor Pro achieved similar glycemic control to that achieved by medical expert-guided recommendations.

"DreaMed Diabetes' mission is to simplify treatment and improve patient experience with our intelligent, personalized diabetes decision support solutions for patients and healthcare providers," said Eran Atlas, CEO of DreaMed Diabetes. "Our product is the only diabetes decision support solution that has received regulatory approval for optimizing insulin pump therapy using continuous glucose monitoring data. We therefore believe that it will be an important companion for doctors and patients alike in achieving optimal glycemic control and the data from our clinical feasibility studies support this conclusion. We are on track with our multi-center clinical trial for Advisor Pro, and are planning a soft launch for this revolutionary product in Europe in the summer of 2018."

Prof. Thomas Danne of Auf der Bult Hospital for Children and Adolescents, Hannover, Germany stated, "Nowadays, managing diabetes has become more complicated, especially due to continuous glucose sensors that offer frequent readings and more accurate information on the glucose levels of our patients. Not all care providers have the expertise or time to frequently analyze the vast amount of diabetes data available for deciding on optimized treatment, which has shown to be fundamental for maintaining sufficient glucose control. DreaMed's solution offers healthcare providers a simple, reliable, automated, cloud-based decision-support tool. The resulting individualized insulin treatment plan can play a key role in helping people with diabetes spend more time in glucose range and improve their healthcare over time."

About Glucose Control and Continuous Glucose Sensors

Insulin-dependent diabetes is an enormous and growing global health problem, with a prevalence of more than 90 million people worldwide. Glucose control is the primary factor in avoiding the devastating complications of diabetes. In spite of advancement in insulin therapy and devices for glucose measurement, most patients do not achieve optimal glucose control and are exposed to permanent and costly complications. Recently, continuous or flash glucose monitors, which offer more accurate and accessible information about the glucose levels of people with diabetes, have been increasingly adopted by reimbursement authorities. The global market for continuous glucose monitoring devices and diabetes-related products totaled nearly $12.1 billion in 2016. The market is expected to reach nearly $12.8 billion in 2017 and $20.7 billion in 2022.[1]

About DreaMed Diabetes

Founded in 2014, DreaMed Diabetes develops solutions and decision-support tools for the optimization of insulin therapy for people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The Company's first product, GlucoSitter™, was developed for closed-loop insulin therapy and was licensed to Medtronic. The Company then developed Advisor™, a portfolio of decision support solutions for patients and healthcare providers dedicated to transform dynamic, real-world patient data into actionable treatment insights with its unique, cloud-based cognitive technology. Investors in the company include Medtronic Diabetes, Norma Investments and OurCrowd. For more information, please visit http://www.dreamed-diabetes.com.

