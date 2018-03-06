medindia
Dr. Tom Pousti of Pousti Plastic Surgery Recently Completed the John C. Maxwell Certification Program as a Recognized Coach, Teacher, Trainer & Speaker

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 General News
Chief Surgeon Dr. Tom Pousti, of Pousti Plastic Surgery of San Diego, recently completed the John C. Maxwell Certification Program and is recognized as a certified John C. Maxwell coach, teacher, trainer and speaker.

SAN DIEGO, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

Plastic Surgery of San Diego, recently completed the John C. Maxwell Certification Program and is recognized as a certified John C. Maxwell coach, teacher, trainer and speaker. Dr. Pousti, among a select group of others, have joined the John C. Maxwell team, aligning himself with the top leadership expert in the world to grow personally and professionally and to receive the training, knowledge, experience, and lifelong support required to become a distinguished top leader.

The Double Board Certified Plastic Surgeon is passionate to make a difference in other's lives, and some of the programs that help with this include Becoming a Person of Influence, Everyone Communicates Few Connect, How to be a Real Success, Leadership Gold, Put Your Dreams to the Test and 15 Invaluable Laws of Growth.

Chosen as the world's most influential leadership expert by Inc. Magazine, the John Maxwell Company, The John Maxwell Team and EQUIP have trained more than 6 million leaders on every continent and in every nation. The John C. Maxwell Certification Program develops leaders into the highest calling of leadership. The program teaches individuals to improve your ability to lead yourself, your team and your company, to master professional speaking, coaching and training, and to develop a system for success with predictable and scalable results.

Dr. Pousti is not only an accomplished plastic surgeon with a thriving San Diego based surgical Practice, but is also a coach, teacher, trainer and speaker. Organizations, plastic surgery practices, and medical students are encouraged to contact Dr. Pousti if interested in getting more information.

Tom Pousti, M.D., F.A.C.S is double board certified in General Surgery as well as Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He has been a licensed physician for over 23 years and has been in private practice in Southern California for nearly 19 years. Dr. Pousti completed his Plastic Surgery training at Harvard with world-renowned surgeons at The Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. As a San Diego cosmetic surgery and La Jolla plastic surgery specialist, Dr. Pousti focuses on breast surgery, body contouring, facial rejuvenation and all types of revisionary surgery, and sees patients from all over the United States, Canada and worldwide.

For more information on Dr. Tom J. Pousti, MD, F.A.C.S, please visit Pousti Plastic Surgery's website at http://www.poustiplasticsurgery.com or call (619) 466-8851.

 

SOURCE Pousti Plastic Surgery



