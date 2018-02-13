Dr. Tanya Scurry Now Providing Outpatient Ketamine Infusions at Ketamine Clinic of Ontario to Help Those With Treatment-Resistant Depression and Anxiety Disorders

ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the only Neuragain-affiliated medical clinic in the Inland Empire, Ketamine

Clinic of(https://ketamineontario.com/) is providing a ray of hope to those who haven't responded to other treatments for depression, anxiety and related conditions as well as those who are concerned withthe side effects of conventional therapies. This groundbreaking therapy has been shown in multiple studies to deliver significant benefits to patients, without side effects, and virtually zero potential for addiction or tolerance. A patient information line is now live at 909-933-5299.

"As a practicing psychiatrist, I believe in giving patients every reasonable option as we develop a strategy for living life to its fullest," explains Dr. Scurry. "When a promising new treatment comes along, I look at the data carefully to determine whether it's something I see benefiting my patients. In the case of ketamine, it's clearly a resounding 'yes.' Just recently, we had a severely depressed patient say, 'I feel hopeful' immediately following an infusion. These kinds of life-changing results are what we want to see in the mental health field."

Studies conducted by Yale University and the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) demonstrated both the effectiveness and safety of ketamine at therapeutic doses. Careful analysis revealed that a byproduct of the breakdown of ketamine is what's responsible for its rapid therapeutic effect. Unlike most pharmaceutical treatment options, many patients report fast and sustained relief.

Ketamine infusion treatments have so far been recommended for the following conditions:

Chronic or treatment-resistant depression (TRD)

Obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD)

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Post-partum depression

Bipolar disorder

Anxiety disorders

Complex regional pain syndrome

Peripheral neuropathy

Cancer pain

The treatment regimen at Ketamine Clinic of Ontario closely mirrors that of the NIMH. Before treatment, Dr. Scurry and new patients meet for a thorough evaluation of the appropriateness of ketamine infusions, as well as what to expect during and after each treatment. Patient education and buy-in are an important part of the comprehensive care offered at the clinic.

Typically, patients will receive a series of six infusions over the course of two or three weeks. Each infusion is just 40 minutes long and administered in a quiet and comfortable setting. As part of adhering to the highest standards and delivering exceptional patient care, Ketamine Clinic of Ontario has a very experienced and double board-certified psychiatrist always on duty. Most patients report significantly improved symptoms during the regimen and for an extended period of time after the series of infusions is completed. While, like every other treatment option, ketamine infusions aren't a permanent solution in most cases, patients who respond typically require only a single 'booster' infusion a few times each year to remain symptom-free. Dr. Scurry works closely with each patient to fine-tune the long-term plan for optimal mental wellness.

Clinically effective doses of ketamine are relatively small; the dissociative effects of the medication are therefore minor and temporary. For that same reason, the likelihood of tolerance or addiction is practically zero.

Dr. Scurry chose to join the Neuragain affiliate network to ensure exceptional standards of care for those experiencing treatment-resistant and chronic mental health issues. The company focuses on patient-centric practice support and evidence-based methods in the delivery of groundbreaking ketamine infusion therapy. Patients of Dr. Scurry enjoy a very carefully curated experience from their first inquiry through each step of aftercare.

