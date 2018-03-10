medindia
Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting

Saturday, March 10, 2018 General News
Attended by plastic surgeons from around the world, Dallas plastic surgeon Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting.

DALLAS, March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dallas plastic surgeon and meeting Chairman,

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, recently hosted the 21st annual Dallas Cosmetic Meeting held at the Westin Galleria, February 28 to March 1, 2018. This annual meeting, along with the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting which takes place immediately afterwards, draws plastic surgeons and cosmetic physicians internationally to learn about the latest advances and trends in cosmetic surgery.

Key topics at this year's two day meeting include a day of cosmetic medicine filled with innovations in nonsurgical skin tightening and fat removal devices as well as the hot emerging topics in lasers, advances in skin care and the latest in cosmetic fillers and neuromodulators. The second day focused exclusively on efficacy and safety of innovative and emerging cosmetic surgical treatment options in breast augmentation, buttock and body sculpting, and safe, modern treatments for the aging face.

"The Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting offers an unprecedented opportunity for surgeons and cosmetic physicians to enhance their skills and understanding of advances in cosmetic medicine and cosmetic surgery," says Dr. Rohrich, the meeting Chairman. "The unique aspect of this course is the focus on a hands-on interaction and learning directly with world experts who are innovators in these frontiers of cosmetic surgery."

The meeting includes panel discussions, video feeds with expert commentary and a unique cosmetic anatomy lab which gives participants a direct, hands-on experience. Presentations are delivered by highly experienced plastic surgeons and cosmetic experts and will cover the latest trends and offer expert guidance on controversial applications of cosmetic treatments with an emphasis on evidence-based medicine which is changing how cosmetic surgery is practiced.

"The movement toward evidence-based plastic surgery is ongoing and improves and supports what we do in cosmetic surgery," explains Dr. Rohrich. "This is truly a change in the way we practice our profession - a change that sets the stage for continuous improvements, with an awareness to assure the safety and satisfaction of our patients."

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod Rohrich is a Dallas, Texas board certified plastic surgeon, Distinguished Teaching Professor and was the Founding Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Rohrich graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors, and completed residencies at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He has served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors, and is the only plastic surgeon to receive one of his profession's highest honors three times in his career-the Plastic Surgery Educational Foundation Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. Dr. Rohrich participates in and has led numerous associations and councils for the advancement of plastic and reconstructive surgery.

 

SOURCE Dr. Rod J. Rohrich



