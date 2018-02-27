medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Dr. Naveen Setty Offers FaceTite and BodyTite RFAL Treatments at Setty Plastic Surgery in McKinney, Texas

Tuesday, February 27, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Plastic Surgeon Provides Patients with Minimally-Invasive, Surgical-Like Procedure, Eliminating Scars

MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Naveen Setty, MD, F.A.C.S. is now offering

FaceTite and BodyTite applications created by InMode Aesthetic Solutions®, a leader in aesthetic medicine and technology. FaceTite and BodyTite are non-excisional devices that utilize radio-frequency assisted lipolysis (RFAL) to address the shortcomings often associated with traditional liposuction or surgical face and body lifts, including sagging or wrinkly skin and scarring.

With top surgical practices in North America already utilizing InMode Aesthetic Solutions, doctors can now offer their patients surgical-like procedures with limited downtime with FaceTite and BodyTite. These FDA cleared technologies, for use on the neck, jowls, face, stomach, arms, chest, knees, and thighs, are minimally invasive, leaving virtually no scarring. Results can be seen immediately after one treatment and are more evident over three to six months post-treatment.

Previously, patients looking for fat reduction procedures had limited options with lengthy downtime and large excisional scars. This often left patients without a solution or unhappy with the results of their treatment. With both FaceTite and BodyTite, Dr. Setty is able to ensure patients receive powerful aesthetic results with just one minimally invasive procedure.

Setty Plastic Surgery is located 175 South Ridge Road, Suite 200 in McKinney, TX 75070. Please call 214-842-6960 for a consultation or visit www.settyplastics.com.

About Dr. Setty Dr. Setty is a board-certified plastic surgeon and member of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.  He is well trained in both reconstructive and cosmetic surgery with further specialization in surgery of the hand. He received his undergraduate degree at Columbia University in New York City graduating honors with distinction. Dr. Setty received his Doctor of Medicine degree from The Ohio State University. He then completed his residency training in plastic surgery at Saint Louis University. Dr. Setty moved to Texas in 2008 and started his plastic surgery practice in McKinney.

About InMode: InMode's technological advancements have become the new standard for aesthetic medicine, specifically in the radio-frequency aesthetic market. For more than three decades our R&D team was critical in developing state-of-the-art light, laser and radio-frequency devices, thereby launching and shaping the industry. Our technology continues that legacy in providing superior satisfaction for both the patient and the practice. Learn more about InMode technologies by visiting www.inmodemd.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-naveen-setty-offers-facetite-and-bodytite-rfal-treatments-at-setty-plastic-surgery-in-mckinney-texas-300604337.html

SOURCE InMode Aesthetics



You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.