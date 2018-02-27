Dr. Naveen Setty Offers FaceTite and BodyTite RFAL Treatments at Setty Plastic Surgery in McKinney, Texas

MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Naveen Setty, MD, F.A.C.S. is now offering

FaceTite and BodyTite applications created bya leader in aesthetic medicine and technology. FaceTite and BodyTite are non-excisional devices that utilize radio-frequency assisted lipolysis (RFAL) to address the shortcomings often associated with traditional liposuction or surgical face and body lifts, including sagging or wrinkly skin and scarring.

With top surgical practices in North America already utilizing InMode Aesthetic Solutions, doctors can now offer their patients surgical-like procedures with limited downtime with FaceTite and BodyTite. These FDA cleared technologies, for use on the neck, jowls, face, stomach, arms, chest, knees, and thighs, are minimally invasive, leaving virtually no scarring. Results can be seen immediately after one treatment and are more evident over three to six months post-treatment.

Previously, patients looking for fat reduction procedures had limited options with lengthy downtime and large excisional scars. This often left patients without a solution or unhappy with the results of their treatment. With both FaceTite and BodyTite, Dr. Setty is able to ensure patients receive powerful aesthetic results with just one minimally invasive procedure.

Setty Plastic Surgery is located 175 South Ridge Road, Suite 200 in McKinney, TX 75070. Please call 214-842-6960 for a consultation or visit www.settyplastics.com.

About Dr. Setty Dr. Setty is a board-certified plastic surgeon and member of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. He is well trained in both reconstructive and cosmetic surgery with further specialization in surgery of the hand. He received his undergraduate degree at Columbia University in New York City graduating honors with distinction. Dr. Setty received his Doctor of Medicine degree from The Ohio State University. He then completed his residency training in plastic surgery at Saint Louis University. Dr. Setty moved to Texas in 2008 and started his plastic surgery practice in McKinney.

About InMode: InMode's technological advancements have become the new standard for aesthetic medicine, specifically in the radio-frequency aesthetic market. For more than three decades our R&D team was critical in developing state-of-the-art light, laser and radio-frequency devices, thereby launching and shaping the industry. Our technology continues that legacy in providing superior satisfaction for both the patient and the practice. Learn more about InMode technologies by visiting www.inmodemd.com.

