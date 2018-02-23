Dr. Joseph M. Perlman Examines Advances in Total Facial Rejuvenation

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Facial rejuvenation has changed significantly over the last thirty years,

Joseph M. Perlman

and for the better. "There have been revolutionary changes in how we do our facelifts," said Dr., a member of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Dr. Perlman lists the following three advances in total facial rejuvenation:

No. 1: Brow lifts. Brow lifts are done with an endoscope using small incisions instead of the incision that extended over the top of the skull from ear to ear. "This causes less numbness in the scalp and less hair loss," noted Dr. Perlman. "We are also doing brow lifts through the upper eyelid incision, which helps many men who have receding hairlines that can't hide scars."

No. 2: Neck and skin tightening. These procedures reinforce the muscles in the central portion of the neck below the chin to give a more youthful appearance and correct the turkey gobbler deformity. "There are also external skin tightening procedures such as Ultherapy which use ultrasound, and my new favorite, FaceTite, which uses minimally invasive radiofrequency probes to tighten the skin by as much as 36%," added Dr. Perlman.

No. 3: Facial fillers. Facial fillers are used to enhance the soft-tissue volume in the cheeks, around the mouth, and in the temple area. These fillers can be off-the-shelf hyaluronic acid fillers such as Restylane and Juvederm. "I use these as well as fat grafts, where fat is liposuctioned in small amounts from the abdomen and reinjected in extremely small quantities into the face," concluded Dr. Perlman. "Fat grafts have the advantage of being the patient's own tissue, so there is no chance of having a foreign body reaction."

