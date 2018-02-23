medindia
Dr. Joseph M. Perlman Examines Advances in Total Facial Rejuvenation

Friday, February 23, 2018
Houston plastic surgeon Dr. Joseph M. Perlman, Director of Advanced Plastic Surgery Centre, lists the top three innovations in total facial rejuvenation.

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Facial rejuvenation has changed significantly over the last thirty years,

and for the better. "There have been revolutionary changes in how we do our facelifts," said Dr. Joseph M. Perlman, a member of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Dr. Perlman lists the following three advances in total facial rejuvenation:

No. 1: Brow lifts. Brow lifts are done with an endoscope using small incisions instead of the incision that extended over the top of the skull from ear to ear. "This causes less numbness in the scalp and less hair loss," noted Dr. Perlman. "We are also doing brow lifts through the upper eyelid incision, which helps many men who have receding hairlines that can't hide scars."

No. 2: Neck and skin tightening. These procedures reinforce the muscles in the central portion of the neck below the chin to give a more youthful appearance and correct the turkey gobbler deformity. "There are also external skin tightening procedures such as Ultherapy which use ultrasound, and my new favorite, FaceTite, which uses minimally invasive radiofrequency probes to tighten the skin by as much as 36%," added Dr. Perlman.

No. 3: Facial fillers. Facial fillers are used to enhance the soft-tissue volume in the cheeks, around the mouth, and in the temple area. These fillers can be off-the-shelf hyaluronic acid fillers such as Restylane and Juvederm. "I use these as well as fat grafts, where fat is liposuctioned in small amounts from the abdomen and reinjected in extremely small quantities into the face," concluded Dr. Perlman. "Fat grafts have the advantage of being the patient's own tissue, so there is no chance of having a foreign body reaction."

About Dr. Joseph M. Perlman, Advanced Plastic Surgery Centre Dr. Joseph M. Perlman is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery. The Advanced Plastic Surgery Centre offers skin rejuvenation and plastic and reconstructive surgery to patients across Texas including Spring, Houston, The Woodlands, Atascocita, Conroe, Pasadena, and Baytown. For more information, please call 281-655-8200, or visit http://www.doctorperlman.com. The Advanced Plastic Surgery Centre is located at 8900 Eastloch Drive, Suite 105, Spring, TX 77379.

About the NALA™ The NALA offers small and medium-sized businesses effective ways to reach customers through new media. As a single-agency source, the NALA helps businesses flourish in their local community. The NALA's mission is to promote a business' relevant and newsworthy events and achievements, both online and through traditional media. The information and content in this article are not in conjunction with the views of the NALA. For media inquiries, please call 805.650.6121, ext. 361.

SOURCE NALA PUBLIC RELATIONS LLC



