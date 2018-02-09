Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital, Bengaluru Performs Complicated Multiple Surgeries to a Yemen Patient Who Lost Both Eyes in a Bomb Blast, Regains 85% of his Vision

BENGALURU, February 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Patient suffered from Traumatic Cataract, Cornea Opacity and Subconjunctival

hemorrhage and was completely blind

With complicated multiple procedures, the 37-year-old Yemen national got back his vision

Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital, Bengaluru

Yemen

today announced that they had successfully conducted aA Corneal surgeon, Cataract surgeon and a Retina surgeon were involved for recovering the lost vision of the patient within 3 days.

The 37-year-old, Yemen patient, Sameer Abdo a bomb blast victim, completely lost his left eye and was blind in his right eye due to corneal opacity, traumatic cataract and haemorrhage inside his eye. The patient complained of severe pain in his eyes and could not even read or move around on his own.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ravi Dorairaj, Medical Director, Dr. Agarwal Eye Hospital, Bengaluru, said, "We had performed complicated multiple surgeries to the patient who came to our hospital with damaged right eye which was found with multiple foreign particles in cornea. On further diagnosing, we found that he was suffering from sub-conjunctival hemorrhage resulting in bleeding inside the eye. We took this case as a challenge when others were hesitant to operate for vision and performed the procedures successfully. Since he was young, we thought of giving a cosmetic correction to his right eye and proceeded with customized prosthesis."

Dr. Rajesh BTJ, Medical Head, Dr. Agarwal Eye Hospital, Bengaluru, said, "First we started with the complicated procedure of removing multiple minute foreign particles peppered in cornea and then performed traumatic cataract surgery with Intraocular lenses implantation. Post operatively, the patient was kept under observation. The next day, we observed that the patient slowly started regaining vision. After 3 days of immense observation the patient regained 85% of his vision."

Speaking about his vision recovery the Yemen patient, Sameer Abdo, said, "I understood that because of more complication and resource limitation, I was forbidden elsewhere for diagnosis. I thank Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital and its team of doctors who took my case as a challenge and brought my vision back. Now I am able to read books and even ride motorbike on my own and I can move freely without anyone's help."

