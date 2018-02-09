medindia
Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital, Bengaluru Performs Complicated Multiple Surgeries to a Yemen Patient Who Lost Both Eyes in a Bomb Blast, Regains 85% of his Vision

Friday, February 9, 2018 General News
BENGALURU, February 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Patient suffered from Traumatic Cataract, Cornea Opacity and Subconjunctival

hemorrhage and was completely blind

With complicated multiple procedures, the 37-year-old Yemen national got back his vision

Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital, Bengaluru

today announced that they had successfully conducted a complicated multiple surgical treatment to a Yemen patient who lost his vision in a bomb blast and has now regained 85% of his vision. A Corneal surgeon, Cataract surgeon and a Retina surgeon were involved for recovering the lost vision of the patient within 3 days.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/640411/Dr_Ravi_Dorairaj_Dr_Agarwal_Eye_Hospital.jpg )

The 37-year-old, Yemen patient, Sameer Abdo a bomb blast victim, completely lost his left eye and was blind in his right eye due to corneal opacity, traumatic cataract and haemorrhage inside his eye. The patient complained of severe pain in his eyes and could not even read or move around on his own.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ravi Dorairaj, Medical Director, Dr. Agarwal Eye Hospital, Bengaluru, said, "We had performed complicated multiple surgeries to the patient who came to our hospital with damaged right eye which was found with multiple foreign particles in cornea. On further diagnosing, we found that he was suffering from sub-conjunctival hemorrhage resulting in bleeding inside the eye. We took this case as a challenge when others were hesitant to operate for vision and performed the procedures successfully. Since he was young, we thought of giving a cosmetic correction to his right eye and proceeded with customized prosthesis."

Dr. Rajesh BTJ, Medical Head, Dr. Agarwal Eye Hospital, Bengaluru, said, "First we started with the complicated procedure of removing multiple minute foreign particles peppered in cornea and then performed traumatic cataract surgery with Intraocular lenses implantation. Post operatively, the patient was kept under observation. The next day, we observed that the patient slowly started regaining vision. After 3 days of immense observation the patient regained 85% of his vision."

Speaking about his vision recovery the Yemen patient, Sameer Abdo, said, "I understood that because of more complication and resource limitation, I was forbidden elsewhere for diagnosis. I thank Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital and its team of doctors who took my case as a challenge and brought my vision back. Now I am able to read books and even ride motorbike on my own and I can move freely without anyone's help."

About Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital: 

Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital, a comprehensive eye hospital offering a one-stop solution for eye ailments; was started in the year 1957. Now the hospital is in its 60th year of offering quality services in eye care. It has 15 branches in Chennai and a visible footprint in the states of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Andaman and Rajasthan. A tertiary eye care centre at Mauritius marks its first step towards establishing an international presence extended up to 16 branches covering the Indian Ocean region, African countries and East Asia.

Media Contact: Vani Akshitha vani.akshitha@dragarwal.com +91-7708565941 Executive - Market Analysis Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
