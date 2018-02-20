Douglas Medical Products, Inc. Introduces EcoFLX™ Empty IV Mixing Container Product Line to Alleviate the US Shortage

MUNDELEIN, Ill., Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Medical Products, Inc. is a growing medical device company focused

February 1, 2018

™

on contract manufacturing of IV Administration/Extension Sets and other Medical Devices. The FDA has communicated directly with Douglas Medical Products to, "...initiate or ramp up production of Empty IV Containers to help to address these public healthrisks." (FDA press release). As a result, Douglas Medical Products announced today, that it is introducing the EcoFLX™ Empty IV Mixing Container Product Line. The clear and flexible EcoFLX™ Containers will be available in both PVC-Free and EVA materials, and will come in sizes ranging from 100mL to 5000mL. The EcoFLXProduct Line will help alleviate the severe shortage of Empty IV Mixing Containers in the US market.

"We are pleased to respond and support the FDA, to help alleviate the US shortage of Empty IV Mixing Containers. We are also pleased to introduce the next generation of PVC-Free Containers," stated Doug Johnson, CEO of Douglas Medical Products, Inc. EcoFLX™ sterile Products are DEHP-Free, Latex Free and PVC-Free. A unique feature of the EcoFLX™ Container is that the medication ports are tamper-evident. Our focus is to bring the EcoFLX™ Product Line to market quickly, with Products available early Q2, 2018. To pre-order Products or get additional details please call +1 844 323 9397. The entrepreneurial mindset within DMP is to bring innovative and disruptive new products to solve problems for our customers and the market place.

About Douglas Medical ProductsDouglas Medical Products (DMP), is a full-service, high quality, contract manufacturer producing a full line of standard and custom IV Administration/Extension Sets, Medical Devices and the EcoFLXTM Product Line. DMP also offers a full line of non-PVC Melitek compounds. DMP has a broad range of 510(k)'s and continues to add additional 510(k)'s for new products and to support our customers' future strategic objectives. The Company's mission is to service the market with next generation products, innovative technology and cost-effective production. DMP can support development of new products and private label products from initial concept to full production. DMP customer base includes companies from start-ups to large corporations.

