Distinguished Physiatrist Dr. Howard Liss Opens State-of-the-Art Practice in Tenafly

Tenafly

Tenafly, NJ

Tenafly

Fort Lee

Riverdale

Tenafly

Rehabilitation Institute. He is a pioneering physiatrist who is currently accepting patients at his new practice, located at 111 Dean Drive Suite 1 in Tenafly, NJ 07670. The location is in addition to offices in both Fort Lee and Riverdale where Dr. Liss treats patients. Dr. Howard Liss has been in practice since 1981. His physiatry specialization and unique approach to helping patients suffering from pain and disability make him a highly sought-after physician in his field. The Tenafly facility is state-of-the-art and equipped to offer comprehensive musculoskeletal care, including on-site physical therapy. Currently, Dr. Liss is in the process of bringing a panel of musculoskeletal experts with varied specialties into the office.

A physiatrist is a medical doctor with a specialty in physical medicine and rehabilitation (PM&R) and whose expertise covers several disciplines. Dr. Liss is qualified to treat a wide variety of medical disorders and conditions that affect the discs, nerves, muscles, tendons, joints, ligaments, spinal cord, and brain. He understands and values the intricate relationship between physical well-being, physiological wellness, and mental wellness. Therefore, as a physiatrist, Dr. Liss takes a comprehensive approach to improve a patient's acute or chronic pain and disability. When evaluating a patient, Dr. Liss considers diverse pathology, neurology, and rheumatology.

The opening of the new treatment facility in Tenafly allows Dr. Liss to give more patients the opportunity to get successful management of their pain or disability with a focused interest in their overall well-being. "I am thrilled to extend the benefits of physiatry to patients in Tenafly. It is a multidisciplinary approach that considers non-surgical therapies and values superior patient care at every step," says Dr. Howard Liss.

From his offices in Fort Lee and Riverdale, Dr. Howard Liss treats disorders that cause pain and disability by providing consultative services and soft tissue and joint injections when needed. When medically appropriate, he makes specific referrals for diagnostic testing (lab work, imaging, electrodiagnosis), physical and occupational therapy, interventional procedures (epidurals and facet joint injections), and surgery.

The Tenafly office of Howard Liss, M.D. Rehabilitation Institute is equipped to offer services for back and neck pain, hand conditions, orthopedic and sports injuries, balance issues, women's health, workplace injuries and other chronic conditions such as multiple sclerosis and complex regional pain syndrome. Instead of rushing to surgical treatment, Dr. Liss considers a multidisciplinary approach and that uses effective non-surgical treatments such as physical and occupational therapy (including modalities, manual therapy, traction, taping, and an education in body mechanics and self-care), injections, orthotics, and medications.

More About Dr. Howard Liss:

Dr. Liss began his residency at Columbia in 1978 and has since pioneered the concept of a medical office combining the practice of physiatry with a fully attuned, integrated staff of physical therapists. Dr. Liss was the founder and director of Englewood Hospital Rehabilitation Grand Rounds and the Northern Valley Rehabilitation Society. He has also been the chairman of courses on physical diagnosis at the annual meeting of the American Academy of PM&R and national courses on lumbar disc and rotator cuff disorders and has authored medical textbook chapters on lumbar disc disease.

For more information about the services offered by Dr. Howard Liss or to schedule an appointment at the new Tenafly location, please visit http://www.lissrehab.com or call (201) 503-0844.

