Distinctive Healthy-Lifestyle Programming Wins NJ State Excellence in Wellness Award

Thursday, March 8, 2018
Partnership Succeeds at Promoting Healthy Habits in Midst of Childhood Obesity Epidemic

RIDGEWOOD, N.J., March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthBarn USA's proprietary healthy

lifestyle curricula offered through a unique collaboration with NJ's Ridgewood Parks and Recreation won top honors in "Excellence in Wellness Programming" at New Jersey Recreation and Park Association (NJRPA) Annual Awards Dinner in Atlantic City, NJ.  The sold out Seasonal Healthy Lifestyle Celebrations developed by HealthBarn USA founder, Stacey Antine, MS, RDN, combined it's unique teaching approach with interactive activity stations including cooking, gardening, nature hikes and more for children grades K-5. The programming offered at Ridgewood's Habernickel Family Park where HealthBarn USA is located.  The Celebrations delighted children and especially parents, who credited them with increased consumption of vegetables and physical activity. 

According to the Center for Disease Control, the percentage of children and adolescents affected by obesity has more than tripled since the 1970s.  Data from 2015-2016 show that nearly 1 in 5 school age children and young people (6 to 19 years) in the United States has obesity in the United States.  "We are grateful for the NJRPA professional recognition of the collaboration to promote children's wellness," said Stacey Antine, MS, RDN, founder, HealthBarn USA and author, Appetite for Life." Parklands are a dynamic setting for families to get plugged into nature and learn how to engage in healthy-lifestyle behaviors, it's a win-win for everyone," added Antine.

HealthBarn USA has empowered over 50,000 families since 2005 to lead a healthy-lifestyle through its proprietary curricula and teacher training.  It will be expanding its programming nationwide.

Contact:  Julia Sharkey Buckley, MS, RDN, 201-444-2955

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/distinctive-healthy-lifestyle-programming-wins-nj-state-excellence-in-wellness-award-300610589.html

SOURCE HealthBarn USA



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
