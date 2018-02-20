DirectView Inks Deal With Emerging Top-Tier California CBD Processing Facility

NEW YORK, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTC: DIRV) ("DirectView"

Northern California

or the "Company"), a company focused on ownership and management of leading video and security technology companies, announced today that it has been selected to provide comprehensive security solutions for a new multi-level state-of-the-art CBD processing facility in, including the installation of all security equipment and infrastructure, as well as the servicing of an ongoing security contract at the facility.

Level 5 Custom Processing, Inc., an emerging CBD processing hub serving the greater California cannabis marketplace, is located in Mendocino County, CA. The facility is set on two floors, with significant space dedicated to manufacturing and handling product assets. DirectView will be tasked with the installation of substantial security infrastructure, including a large number of DirectView IP surveillance cameras, as well as ongoing deployment of full security services at the facility.

John Temple, Level 5 Custom Processing, Inc. CEO, comments, "Security is critical to us. Working with strong stable companies is important to us as we move forward. We're looking forward to working with DirectView Holdings."

Management believes this contract will provide the Company with a foot in the door as a leader in security infrastructure and services for businesses involved in the booming $3.7 billion California cannabis marketplace. DirectView has already established itself as a top-tier provider of tailored security solutions for cannabis-related businesses, particularly in Colorado, where the Company has forged a strong reputation with multiple major clients.

Roger Ralston, DirectView CEO, states, "We continue to find huge opportunities servicing the massive growth boom going on in the cannabis marketplace. With its legalization move this year, California is quickly becoming the most important market in that boom, and this new contract puts DirectView squarely on that playing field."

The California cannabis market is expected to hit nearly $4 billion in 2018 sales, and increase to over $5 billion in 2019, according to a new report from Business Insider citing research by leading firm BDS Analytics. Management believes this demand-driven boom will foster enormous new infrastructure, including many more establishments similar to the Level 5 Custom Processing facility. With strict regulatory requirements in place necessitating capital spend on comprehensive security measures in all such facilities, the boom continues to represent a defining opportunity for the Company going forward.

Mr. Ralston continues, "We expect more deals like this to come our way because the space is growing at breakneck speed and all of these businesses have regulatory requirements to install and manage fully-secured facilities. We were already setting new Company sales growth records so far in 2018, and this should simply add fuel to the fire."

About Level 5 Custom Processing, Inc.

Level 5 Custom Processing Inc. ("Level 5") is a manufacturing lab that processes cannabidiol, or CBD, in Mendocino County, California. Level 5 employs state-of-the-art supercritical CO2 extraction. The Company's vision is to help people take back their own health by developing Wellness and Fitness Centers employing Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) and External Counterpulsation (ECP) therapies to strengthen the cardiovascular system, and at the same time, help deliver and metabolize CBD (cannabidiol) at the cellular level.

About DirectView Holdings, Inc.

DirectView Holdings, Inc., (DIRV) together with its subsidiaries, provides video surveillance solutions and teleconferencing products and services to businesses and organizations. The company operates in two divisions, Security (Video Surveillance) and Video Conferencing. The Security division offers technologies in surveillance systems providing onsite and remote video and audio surveillance, digital video recording, and services. It also sells and installs surveillance systems; and sells maintenance agreements. The company sells its products and services in the United States and internationally through direct sales force, referrals, and its Websites. The Video Conferencing division offers teleconferencing products and services that enable clients to conduct remote meetings by linking participants in geographically dispersed locations. It is involved in the sale of conferencing services based upon usage, the sale and installation of video equipment, and the sale of maintenance agreements. This division primarily provides conferencing products and services to numerous organizations ranging from law firms, banks, high tech companies and government organizations. For more information visit our websites at http://www.DirectView.com, http://www.ApexCCTV.com, http://www.VS-US.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Google+.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

