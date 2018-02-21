Diplomat to Release Fourth Quarter and 2017 Year End Financial Results, Provide 2018 Guidance and Host Conference Call On Monday, February 26, 2018

FLINT, Mich., Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) announced today that it will release its

Monday, February 26, 2018

5:00 p.m. ET

fourth quarter and 2017 year end financial results and provide 2018 guidance onafter market close, with a conference call to follow at

Shareholders

and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 833-640-6814 and referencing conference call ID 5992797 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website and an audio file of the call, as well as supplemental investor information, will be available for 90 days at ir.diplomat.is.

About DiplomatDiplomat (NYSE: DPLO) is the nation's largest independent provider of specialty pharmacy services—helping patients and providers in all 50 states. The company offers medication management programs for people with complex chronic diseases and delivers unique solutions for manufacturers, hospitals, payors, providers, and more. Diplomat opened its doors in 1975 as a neighborhood pharmacy with one essential tenet: "Take good care of patients and the rest falls into place." Today, that tradition continues—always focused on improving patient care and clinical adherence. For more information, visit diplomat.is.

