Digital Therapeutic Leaders Dthera Sciences' and Click Therapeutics' CEOs to act as Co-Chairs of First Ever Digital Therapeutics and Digital Medicine Summit

Tuesday, February 27, 2018
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dthera Sciences (OTCQB:DTHR), a digital therapeutics company focused on developing

innovative digital quality of life therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, is pleased to announce its CEO, Edward Cox, has been selected to co-chair the Digital Therapeutics and Digital Medicine Summit (DTxDM) alongside
David Benshoof Klein, CEO of Click Therapeutics, a company developing software as prescription medical treatments.

Click Therapeutics CEO, David Benshoof Klein, commented, "As co-chair of this inaugural summit, I am delighted that over 100 digital medicine executives, pharmaceutical leaders, and venture capitalists are coming together to share, collaborate, and advance validated digital interventions."

"I am honored to co-chair this event alongside David, especially as it is the first event of its kind and is the beginning of introducing Digital Therapeutics to the broader healthcare community," said Dthera Sciences CEO, Edward Cox. "I think we may look back at this event as a very unique gathering of people that will go on to be the leaders in this new field of medicine."

Taking place on February 27th-28th, this summit is aimed to define the current and future landscape of this rapidly emerging industry.

https://digitaltxsummit.com/

The event is the first ever gathering of leaders in this fast-growing industry and, in addition to Mr. Cox and Mr. Klein, a number of other notable speakers will be present including:

  • Sean Duffy, CEO, Omada Health
  • Alex Waldron, CCO, Pear Therapeutics
  • Eddie Martucci, CEO, Akili Interactive Labs
  • Kevin McRaith, CEO, WellDoc
  • Debbie Profit, VP, IT, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals
  • Bozidar Jovecevic, VP, Global Head of Digital Medicines, Sanofi
  • Seth Feuerstein, CIO & CMO, Digital Innovation, Magellan Health
  • Albert Chan, VP, Chief of Digital Patient Experience, Sutter Health
  • John Spinale, General Partner, Jazz Venture Partners
  • Aaron Nelson, General Partner, dRx Capital

About the Digital Therapeutics and Digital Medicine Summit, DTxDM

The Digital Therapeutics & Digital Medicine Summit (a Grey Green Media event, www.greygreenmedia.com) provides the industry's first dedicated platform for digital therapeutic/medicine companies, pharma, investors and solution-providers to come together to advance this next generation of validated digital healthcare. Constructed with industry leaders, the inaugural DTxDM Summit (February 27th-28th, San Jose, CA) will be showcasing the latest advancements, hosting crucial discussions and providing unprecedented networking opportunities for the pioneers and future adopters of digital therapeutics and digital medicine. This event is the first in the series, with the next summit, DTx East, taking place on September 25th-26th in Boston, MA.

About Dthera Sciences

Dthera Sciences, based in San Diego, CA, is a publicly-traded digital therapeutics company focused on developing innovative digital 'quality of life' therapies for neurodegenerative diseases and other chronic conditions. The Company's lead product, ReminX, is an artificial-intelligence-powered digital therapeutic designed to improve quality of life in patients with Alzheimer's disease and Dementia. For more information, please visit www.dthera.com and www.reminx.com

About Digital Therapeutics

Digital Therapeutics is a new subsection of digital health that strives to directly deliver a therapy via use or interaction with software technology. The goal of Digital Therapeutics is to mirror an effective treatment and use technology to scale it to a larger patient population, thereby amplifying doctors' and nurses' care, changing patient behavior, and most importantly, reducing cost of care.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dthera SciencesGeno KostikovDirector, Corporate Developmentgeno@dthera.com (858) 215-6360

Grey Green MediaJason GreenCo-Founder & Head of Productionjason@greygreenmedia.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-therapeutic-leaders-dthera-sciences-and-click-therapeutics-ceos-to-act-as-co-chairs-of-first-ever-digital-therapeutics-and-digital-medicine-summit-300604895.html

SOURCE Dthera Sciences



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
