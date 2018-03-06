medindia
Digital Radiography Market to Witness Enhanced Growth Owing to Rising Demand From Diagnostic Centers and Hospitals Till 2021 | Million Insights

Tuesday, March 6, 2018
FELTON, California, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Digital Radiography market is largely categorized into

use, expertise, portability, type of system, type of end-users, price, and area. The Digital Radiography Market may be divided by Type of Use, by Portability, Type of Expertise, Type of Systems, Type of End Users, by Price, and by Area. The division
of the Digital Radiography Market on the source of Type of Use spans General Radiography Uses, Chest Imaging Uses, Orthopedic Uses, Cardiovascular Imaging, Additional Uses, Dental Uses, Mammography Uses.

The division of Chest imaging is estimated to develop at the maximum CAGR from the year 2015 to 2020. The greater progress of chest imaging division can be credited to the growing occurrence of lung sicknesses. The division of the Digital Radiography Market on the source of Portability spans Fixed Digital X-Ray Systems, Floor-to-ceiling Mounted Systems, Ceiling Mounted Systems, Portable X-Ray Systems, Mobile X-Ray Systems, and Handheld Systems.

The division of the Digital Radiography Market on the source of Type of Expertise spans Computed Radiography, Direct Radiography. The division of the Digital Radiography Market on the source of Type of System spans Retrofit & Refurbished Systems, and New Digital X-Ray Systems. The division of the Digital Radiography Market on the source of Type of End User spans Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, Small-sized Hospitals, Medium-sized Hospitals and Large-sized Hospitals.

Browse 132 page research report with TOC on "Global Digital Radiography Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/digital-radiography-market

The division of End-users, incorporated in the Radiography market is Diagnostic Centers and Hospitals. The Diagnostic Centers division is estimated to responsible for the biggest segment of the global radiography market in 2015. Greater occurrence of sicknesses with growing elderly populace is motivating the progress of this market. The division of the Digital Radiography Market on the source of Price Spans Low-priced systems, Medium-priced systems, and Premium-priced systems. The division of the Digital Radiography Market on the source of Area spans

North America [U.S., Canada], Europe [Spain, Italy, Germany, France, England], Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific [India, China, Japan], Rest of Asia [RoA], Rest of the World [RoW]. The market is ruled by the area of North America, tracked by the areas of Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Progress in the North American division is mainly motivated by growing elderly populace, and technical improvements in the North American nations. Some of the important companies operating in the Digital Radiography market on the global basis are Philips Healthcare, Fujifilm Medical Systems, GE Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, and Canon Inc., Care Stream Health Inc., Hologic, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, and Siemens Healthcare.

Digital Radiography Key Players Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2011-2020) 

• Agfa-Gevaert Group • Fujifilm HIlding • General Electric • Koninklijke Philips • Siemens • All Star X-ray • Allengers Medical Systems

About Million Insights: 

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact: Ryan Manuel Research Support Specialist, USA Million Insights Phone: +1-408-610-2300 Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085 Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

SOURCE Million Insights



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
