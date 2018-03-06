Digital Data Solution, Veta Health, Helps Reprioritize Health 'Care'

LAS VEGAS, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at HIMSS '18, Veta Health unveiled their new digital data solution aimed

at creating better health 'care' experiences for patients and healthcare professionals alike. Veta Health's solution works with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems to turn data into insights, enabling data-driven interventions and improving clinician workflow, while providing complete insight into a facility or health care system's overall population health.

As patient care delivery evolves to value-based care models, there is an inherent need for a solution that can eliminate time-consuming care coordination, bring together data from multiple sources and provide more visibility into patient activity outside of facilities. A survey from Change Healthcare1 indicates that providers are shifting one quarter to one third of resources to consumer engagement, yet 72 percent of consumers feel their experience has not improved.

"Veta Health was designed to build trust and reliability," says Dr. Nora Zetsche, co-founder of Veta Health. "By leveraging data inputs from multiple health care audiences to establish a comprehensive care narrative for a patient, our data analysis enables early interventions, increases efficiency and offers patients a complete understanding of their diagnoses and care plans – all in a secure and HIPAA-compliant manner that significantly improves the current health 'care' experience."

The Veta Health solution includes:

A robust clinician portal: Veta Health allows clinicians to put patient care first with an intuitive portal that includes advanced patient vital monitoring features through the use of wearables, the tracking of medication and compliance through user feedback, the prioritization of at-risk patients and the management and coordination of care with automated reminders and visibility into long-term care plans and procedures.

Veta Health allows clinicians to put patient care first with an intuitive portal that includes advanced patient vital monitoring features through the use of wearables, the tracking of medication and compliance through user feedback, the prioritization of at-risk patients and the management and coordination of care with automated reminders and visibility into long-term care plans and procedures. Intuitive and simple patient experience: Through self-management tools such as user assessments and surveys, to-do lists, provider-driven content, visibility into personal health trends, goals and progress, along with a full history of health records and medications, patients are engaged from the palm of their hand. Veta Health empowers patients and equips their care teams with the knowledge to care for patients in the right context, facilitating greater transparency into the longitudinal care journey and peace of mind for all.

Through self-management tools such as user assessments and surveys, to-do lists, provider-driven content, visibility into personal health trends, goals and progress, along with a full history of health records and medications, patients are engaged from the palm of their hand. Veta Health empowers patients and equips their care teams with the knowledge to care for patients in the right context, facilitating greater transparency into the longitudinal care journey and peace of mind for all. Streamlined internal processes: Veta Health's digital data solution works with existing EHRs to turn data into insights, allowing physicians and clinicians to return to health 'care' and provide data-driven interventions that help to manage high-cost, high-risk patient populations and reduce readmissions. Administrative portals provide a population-level overview of compliance, enrollment, demographics and outcomes.

The simple, easy-to-use platform is condition agnostic and can be customized for individual healthcare facilities. Engagements with Nicklaus Children's Health System, St. Joseph Mercy Oakland, and Cardiology and Vascular Associates (CAVA) have resulted in high engagement from both clinicians and patients and a significant reduction in readmissions, often due to early interventions.

"Veta Health represents much needed advances in patient engagement. It meets patients where they are and addresses their concerns, whether they are on the move or in the home. Veta Health fills many of the gaps in our patients' health journeys that currently exist in hospital enterprise EMR models," said Dr. Jacques Orces, CMIO, Nicklaus Children's Health System.

