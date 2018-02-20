medindia
Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market Growing at 9.79% CAGR to 2022

Tuesday, February 20, 2018 Hypertension News
PUNE, India, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market is a new Medical Devices report

includes in ReportsnReports.com. The analysts forecast global digital blood pressure monitors market to grow at a CAGR of 9.79% during the period 2018-2022. Key players are A&D, Microlife, Welch Allyn, Omron Healthcare, and Smiths Medical.

Get

complete report on Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market spread across 130 pages, analyzing 5 major companies and providing 87 data exhibits now available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1346566-global-digital-blood-pressure-monitors-market-2018-2022.html.

Commenting on the Digital blood pressure monitors market report; an analyst says one trend in the market is growing demand for ambulatory blood pressure monitoring systems. Ambulatory blood pressure monitors (ABPM) are primarily used to diagnose white coat hypertension or masked hypertension. The ABPM are available in compact size, arm based or wrist-based, unique user-friendly features for easy accessibility.

According to the Digital blood pressure monitors market report, one driver in the market is increasing incidence of hypertension coupled with geriatric population. Increasing incidence of hypertension is likely to propel the growth of the global digital blood pressure monitoring systems market. The blood pressure above 130/80 is considered high and may affect heart and kidneys. The high blood pressure often leads to a condition called hypertension, which is a significant risk factor responsible for overall mortality rate globally.

Order a copy of Global Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market 2018-2022 report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1346566.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is presence of large undiagnosed population. Hypertension or high blood pressure is the leading cause of heart attack and largest contributor to the global burden of disease. According to CDC report 2016, there are millions of Americans with hypertension but remain undiagnosed and are called "hiding in plain sight" within clinical settings. As hypertension rarely has symptoms, it is not often discussed with the healthcare providers. The digital blood pressure monitors market report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Another related report is Global Pulse Oximetry Market 2018-2022, the analysts forecast global pulse oximetry market to reach USD 2,194.72 million during the period 2018-2022. Key players are GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Masimo, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, and Schiller.

One of the major drivers for Pulse Oximetry market is increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases and rising number of surgeries. Pulse oximetry is used for various indications such as endotracheal intubation, cardiac arrests, procedural sedation, asthma/ COPD, respiratory complaints, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), sleep disorders/sleep apnea, and shunts in cyanotic heart diseases. Browse complete Pulse Oximetry Market report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1346569-global-pulse-oximetry-market-2018-2022.html.

Explore other new reports on Medical Devices Market at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/medical-devices/.

About Us: 

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact: 2nd Floor, Metropole Building, Next to Inox Theatre, Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013. Maharashtra, India. +1-888-391-5441 sales@reportsandreports.com

Connect with Us:  

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http: //www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml

SOURCE ReportsnReports



Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

