Diet Creator: NutriLabel, Affordable Nutrition Labeling Solution Launches Indiegogo Campaign

Wednesday, February 21, 2018
BARCELONA, February 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Diet Creator announces the upcoming launch of its new, affordable-for-everyone

nutrition labeling solution, NutriLabel.

NutriLabel is a labeling solution powered by the cross-platform Diet Creator

software, a complete database of world-wide nutrition information that calculates nutritional values and detects possible allergens from any recipe. Before only available to the largest food companies, now small and medium-sized business - and even home users - can use NutriLabel software to provide nutritional analyses of whatever they prepare, sending that information directly to templates designed for printing a professional quality label on a portable Brother label printer.

For individuals and businesses who prepare food products for sale, NutriLabel provides an essential, easy-to-use tool for sharing the qualities of their products and complying with labeling laws. For home users, it enables the creation of nutritious recipes, and also serves as a digital cookbook that can be shared quickly and easily with family and friends.

For Joaquín Torres, founder of Diet Creator, NutriLabel reflects the company's broader mission of improving people's diets. "Diet Creator software met our initial goal of drastically reducing the work and cost of the analyses needed to prepare quality nutrition plans. Now with NutriLabel we are pleased to be able to meet the demands of a society ever more conscious of the key role food plays in our health by bringing the same power to everyone."

The Indiegogo website starting February 16th of 2018: https://igg.me/at/nutrilabel

Joaquin Torres joaquin@diet-creator.com Tel: +34-610672254

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
