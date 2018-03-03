medindia
Diane K. Corcoran, R.N., Ph.D., M.A. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Saturday, March 3, 2018 General News
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Diane K. Corcoran, R.N., Ph.D., M.A. is recognized

by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Nursing in recognition of her role as Registered Nurse, Nurse Educator, and CEO of Corcoran Consulting. 

Dedicated to providing quality healthcare services, Corcoran Consulting

specializes in providing, "quality education, consultation and counseling on near death experience for health care providers, hospitals, hospices, churches, organizations and individuals." Devoted to the health and wellness of their clients, the organization is revered for its work in the healthcare industry.

Amassing over thirty years of experience in the field of Nursing, Dr. Corcoran is a prominent expert within the field. In her current capacity, Dr. Corcoran serves as a Registered Nurse, Nurse Educator and CEO of the Corcoran Consulting Group. Throughout her career, Dr. Corcoran has attained expertise as a lecturer and nurse legal consultant. Additionally, Dr. Corcoran is experienced in handling situations in regards to near-death education, organizational evaluation, healthcare management, nursing administration, nursing education, grief and bereavement and group facilitation.

Prior to establishing the team at Corcoran Consulting Group, Dr. Corcoran served as a Colonel in the U.S. Army. Upon serving in the U.S. Army, Dr. Corcoran was the recipient of many distinguished achievements including Army Nurse Corps Officer of the Year, the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters, the Army Commendation Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, the Army Achievement Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, the National Defense Medal with Stars, a Vietnam Service Medal, an Army Service Ribbon, an Overseas Service Ribbon with "2" numeral, an Expert Field Medical Badge and the title of Expert Marksman. She was also granted admission to the Legion of Merit.

Throughout the course of her education and training, Corcoran attained her Diploma from Genesse Hospital School of Nursing in Rochester, NY before going on to obtain her BSN from Incarnate Word University. Thereafter, she earned her Master's in Education and Psychology from Wayne State University and finally, earned her PhD from the University of Austin, in Texas.

To further her professional development, Dr. Corcoran is an affiliate of several organizations including the International Association for Near Death Studies and serves as President Emeritus. Chairman of the Board of Spiritual Frontiers International, Dr. Corcoran is an active member of the Forum for Death Education and Counseling, the National Association of Consultations, the American Association of Nurse Executives, the Association of Military Surgeons, the Academy of Management, the Nation League of Nurses and the Nurses Honor Society.

In recognition of her professional accolades, Dr. Corcoran was awarded the Anita Newcomb McGee Award presented by the Daughters of the American Revolution, an "A" Prefix in Education presented by the Office of the Surgeon General, the Quality of Life Award presented by the Oncology Nurses Association and the Excellence in Educational Journalism Award from the Educational Press Association of America.

Dr. Corcoran dedicates this recognition to the loving memory of her mother, Jane A. Keople, R.N.

For more information, visit www.corcoranconsulting.biz.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diane-k-corcoran-rn-phd-ma-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300607539.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who



