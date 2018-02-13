Developmental Disability Providers in Virginia use Therap to Process Fee-for-Service Claims

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The leader in EHR documentation and software solutions for I/DD service

Virginia

providers, Therap's electronic billing system equips intellectual and developmental disability providers and other Managed Long-Term Services and Supports (MLTSS) agencies across the U.S. submit direct-Medicaid billing. The web-based system maintains trading partner agreements with Medicaid Management Information System (MMIS) for electronic Medicaid claim submission in 31 states, including

Therap is the billing agent for multiple MCOs in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, North Carolina, New York and Wisconsin. With the launch completed of Virginia's Commonwealth Coordinated Care Plus MLTSS program this January, Virginia providers will now transition to fee-for-service billing through regional MCOs. Therap's experience in assisting providers and MCOs implement fee-for-service billing across the spectrum of eligible services has helped agencies begin billing for services in a matter of months or weeks.

"What Therap brings is a wealth of expertise in how to implement fee-for-service," said Ken Slavin, East Coast Business Development Director. "Our expertise extends to about 25 states. This enables us to bring a level of practical knowledge that providers otherwise wouldn't have, and make the transition process seamless and less painful."

Business Development Consultant Rebecca Musser adds that because Therap's system is robust, I/DD providers receive many options that go beyond simply providing a software solution. "We bring expertise plus a very flexible out-of-the-box-ready documentation system that is delivered with State-specific requirements," she said.

Billing Features Include:

Calculate billing data from case notes, service delivery or attendance entered by support staff

Track prior authorizations and service utilization

Direct Medicaid claims submission

Track fee-for-service claims throughout all phases of the claim status

Generate numerous billing and utilization reports

Point-of-Service Billing and Direct to Medicaid Claims Submission

Therap's HIPAA-compliant billing system is based upon point-of-service documentation, ensuring accuracy and integrity of service delivery. Billing claims are supported by the appropriate documentation – eliminating false claims or insufficient supporting documentation.

Therap's billing system offers the following:

Denied claims can be resubmitted for single or multiple individuals after making necessary corrections

Claims can be generated as a PDF for manual submissions to the payer.

Create billing templates for recurring claims (837 Institutional Claim type).

View claim status and check for approvals and rejections

Search claims for a specific transaction and check status

Learn more at www.TherapServices.net.

