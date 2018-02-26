medindia
Dental Adhesive Market Worth 2.57 Billion USD by 2022

Monday, February 26, 2018
PUNE, India, February 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Dental Adhesive Market by Application (Denture, Pit & Fissure, Restor

ative), Denture Adhesive (Cream, Powder), End-Use (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic & Research Institutes, Laboratories), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets™,
the dental adhesives market is projected to grow from USD 1.92 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.57 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.02% between 2017 and 2022. The scope of the report includes adhesives and sealants used in dental industry and dentistry applications.

Browse 77 tables and 44 figures spread through 134 pages and in-depth TOC on "Dental Adhesive Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/dental-adhesive-market-98084802.html Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Dental adhesives are important for bonding direct & indirect restorative materials and other dental purposes. These are resin materials used as dental filling material to adhere both the dentin and enamel layer. The major application areas for dental adhesives include denture adhesives, pit & fissure sealants, restorative adhesives, and others. Europe and North America are expected to dominate the global Dental Adhesive Market during the forecast period; however, most of the market growth will be centered toward APAC countries.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=98084802

Based on end-use, the dental hospitals & clinics segment is projected to lead the Dental Adhesive Market during the forecast period. 

Dental hospitals & clinics is estimated to be the largest end-use segment of the Dental Adhesive Market in 2017. The large share can be attributed to the increasing number of clinics and hospitals especially in emerging markets, rapid adoption of advanced technologies in dental treatments, and growing target patient population. In addition, the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry and increasing number of people opting for various dental restorative procedures are also expected to drive the demand for dental adhesives.

Based on application, the pit & fissure sealants segment is projected to lead the Dental Adhesive Market during the forecast period. 

Pit & fissure sealants segment is estimated to be the largest application segment of the Dental Adhesive Market in 2017, in terms of both value and volume. The demand for pit & fissure sealants continues to be driven by their low cost in dental filling and their effectiveness in prevention of cavities as compared to other filling alternatives. The sealant forms a protective layer over depression on the surface of tooth and furrows of teeth or molars. Most consumers are of age group between five to nineteen years, having maximum cavity issues. The repetitive occurrence of dental caries is the major factor driving the growth of this segment.

Europe is expected to lead the Dental Adhesive Market during the forecast period. 

Europe is expected to be the largest Dental Adhesive Market during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising geriatric population, increasing oral healthcare awareness, increasing incidences of dental diseases, increasing demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures, growing dental tourism in some European countries, and increasing number of dental clinics, hospitals, research centers, and laboratories are driving the growth of the Dental Adhesive Market in Europe.

Key companies operational in the market include Dentsply Sirona (US), 3M (US), KURARAY NORITAKE DENTAL (Japan), P&G (US), GSK (UK), and Tokuyama Dental Corp. (Japan).

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=98084802

Browse Related Reports 

Adhesives & Sealants Market by Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt, Reactive), Chemistry Type (PAE, PVA, VAE, EVA, SBS, Synthetic Rubber, Polyamide, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Cyanoacrylate), Application, and Region - Global Forecasts to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/adhesive-sealants-market-421.html

Medical Adhesive Market by Natural Resin Type (Collagen, Fibrin), by Synthetic & Semi-Synthetic Resin Type (Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane), by Formulating Technology (Water, Solvent, Solids & Hot Melt) - Global Forecast to 2019

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/medical-adhesive-market-41880473.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets™  

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact: Mr. Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets


