Demand for Adolescent and Adult Autism Evaluations Grows; Commonwealth Psychology Responds

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Psychology Associates® (CPA) now offers comprehensive Autism Spectrum

Boston

Newton

Wellesley

Newton

Disorder (ASD) Evaluations for clients 16 and older and is currently accepting new clients in their, andlocations.

ASD is diagnosed in 1 in 68 children in the United States and is frequently thought of as a condition typically impacting children. Yet, we know that many adolescents and adults who have ASD were never diagnosed as children yet experience ASD symptoms that interfere with their daily lives. Adding to their struggles is a shortage of providers who have the specialized training necessary to diagnose ASD in older teens and adults. To address this shortage, CPA now has a team of six ADOS-2 trained neuropsychologists and psychologists. CPA is pleased to be able to meet the demand in Greater Boston for late autism diagnosis and treatment planning.

Obtaining an accurate diagnosis of ASD during high school or college, and receiving subsequent treatment and support, may have profound positive effects on a student's academic performance, social functioning, and life satisfaction. Likewise, adults may experience similar benefits in their professional and home lives. Even among those diagnosed with autism as a child, the symptom presentation can shift in late adolescence and adulthood. As a result, comprehensive, updated testing can help determine whether an individual's treatment plan needs to be modified.

CPA utilizes the ADOS-2 (Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule, 2nd Edition), an evidence-based, interactive evaluation that measures social interaction and language skills. It is considered the gold-standard among several tools used for diagnosing Autism spectrum disorders including disorders previously referred to as Asperger's and PDD (Pervasive Developmental Disorder).

CPA founder & CEO, Dr. Andrea Piatt says, "In keeping with our mission to make it easier for people to access the highly-specialized and hard to find psychological services that they need, we made it a priority to develop an ASD evaluation program specifically for individuals 16 and older." She added, "We know that for many clients, identifying a cause for the struggles they have faced for years or even decades can be life altering."

More information about Autism Spectrum Disorder Evaluations at Commonwealth Psychology Associates® is available at CommPsych.com or by calling (617) 259-1895.

About Commonwealth Psychology Associates®

The standard in behavioral health, CPA is a multi-disciplinary psychological counseling & behavioral health center dedicated to providing collaborative, state of the art assessment and treatment. CPA has four locations in Boston and Newton, MA, where over 40 full-time doctoral-level psychologists, neuropsychologists, psychiatrists and psychopharmacologists offer specialty services including: health psychology, stress management training, biofeedback, neuropsychological evaluation, ADHD diagnosis and treatment, medication consultation, child & adolescent services, and much more. Since opening in 2004, CPA has helped over 20,000 clients lead happier, healthier lives and has been honored as a "Top 100 Woman Led Business" and a three-time recipient of the Boston Globe's "Top Places to Work" award.

