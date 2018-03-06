medindia
DefinedLogic Helps Launch New Residential Detox Facility In Manhattan

Tuesday, March 6, 2018
RED BANK, N.J., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DefinedLogic, a digital innovation, design and development agency, today announced

it has completed the digital launch of Ascendant New York, the first residential drug detox facility of its kind in Manhattan.

DefinedLogic was hired by Ascendant's principals and investor group in Fall of 2017

to bring this important new brand to life. Starting with the name, DefinedLogic developed the brand identity and design system, working closely with stakeholders on the appropriate go-to-market strategy, and culminating the effort with the launch of all digital assets in February.

Ascendant plans to open its facility in early Spring 2018. The company received its certification from the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services (OASAS) in January.

"DefinedLogic was the perfect partner, bringing the empathy, strategic brand thinking and digital acumen that we needed to bring our vision to New York," said Robin Goldman, COO for Ascendant. "We gave them a tough ask, and they exceeded my already high expectations."

"Our early realization was how powerful and deeply personal the struggle with addiction is," said Julia Cole, lead customer experience architect at DefinedLogic, "and we wanted to honor that as we worked through how best to reach those in need."

To read more about the project, click here:  http://www.definedlogic.com/partners/a-new-brand-to-stem-an-epidemic

Located in the heart of Manhattan, within a seven-story brownstone near Central Park, Ascendant is dedicated to delivering exceptional care with respect for patients' privacy, dignity and personal needs. The team's comprehensive approach, from assessment and treatment to counseling and aftercare planning, ensures those in need have the resources to take the next step toward recovery. Learn more at https://ascendantny.com.

ABOUT DEFINEDLOGIC DefinedLogic is a digital innovation, design and development agency built to seize new opportunities and solve today's toughest business challenges. Based on 15 years of experience working with leading brands, we know what digital success looks like and how to make it happen from idea to design to code.

Learn more at www.definedlogic.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/definedlogic-helps-launch-new-residential-detox-facility-in-manhattan-300609109.html

SOURCE DefinedLogic



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
