Defibrillators Market Worth 10.88 Billion USD by 2022

Monday, February 19, 2018 Research News
PUNE, India, February 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Defibrillators Market

by Product (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (Transvenous ICD, Single & Dual Chamber, CRT-D, S-ICD) and External (Manual, AED, Wearable)), End User (Hospitals, Prehospital, Public Access, Home care) - Global Forecast to 2022",
published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 10.88 Billion by 2022 from USD 9.32 Billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 3.1%. Factors such as technological advancements in defibrillators, rising prevalence of target diseases, growing focus on providing public access defibrillation, and rising number of training & awareness programs across the globe are driving the growth of this market.

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automated-external-defibrillator-market-549.html

By product, the implantable cardioverter defibrillators segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2017 

On the basis of products, the Defibrillators Market is classified into implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) and external defibrillators. The ICDs product segment is bifurcated into transvenous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (T-ICDs) and subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (S-ICDs). The T-ICDs segment is further classified into single-chamber ICDs, dual-chamber ICDs, and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators (CRT-Ds). The external defibrillators segment is further classified into manual external defibrillators, automated external defibrillators (AEDs), and wearable cardioverter defibrillators (WCDs). The ICDs segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global Defibrillators Market in 2017. Factors such as the development of technologically advanced devices with extended longevity, rapid growth in the number of implant procedures, and increasing adoption of cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators (CRT-Ds) and S-ICD systems across the globe are contributing to the large share of this segment.

By end user, the public access markets segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecast period 

On the basis of end user, the Defibrillators Market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and cardiac centers; pre-hospital care settings; public access markets; home care settings; and alternate care facilities. The public access markets segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is attributed to the development of advanced AEDs, rising cases of sudden cardiac arrest at out-of-hospital settings, and increasing number of public access defibrillation programs across the globe.

North America is expected to dominate the market in 2017 

Geographically, the Defibrillators Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017, followed by Europe. The large share of North America can primarily be attributed to the rising geriatric population, increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, and continuous technological advancements & product innovations in the region.

The key players in the Defibrillators Market include Medtronic (Ireland), St. Jude Medical (US), Boston Scientific (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), ZOLL Medical (US), BIOTRONIK (Germany), Physio-Control (US), Cardiac Science (US), LivaNova (UK), Nihon Kohden (Japan), SCHILLER (Switzerland), Mindray Medical (China), Mediana (South Korea), METRAX (Germany), and METsis (Turkey).

About MarketsandMarkets™  

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact: Mr. Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets


