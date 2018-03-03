Deborah Kumar Named Chief Nursing Officer for Florida Hospital Carrollwood

CARROLWOOD, Fla., Mar. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Florida Hospital Carrollwood, part of Florida Hospital West Florida Division, Adventist Health System,

Deborah Kumar, RN

has named, BA, BSN, MSN, as Vice President, Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer. A registered nurse with over 26 years of healthcare experience, Kumar has a solid track record of improving quality of care and patient experience within several multi-campus healthcare systems. In her new role, she will provide leadership, direction and oversight of our clinical nursing team. She will also lead continuous quality and process improvement and a balance scorecard in each clinical area, including quality of care and service, staff satisfaction, relations with physicians, financial performance and growth.

"This is a well-deserved promotion for Deborah, who has already made an impact on the quality of care in our critical care units and who brings proven strategic thinking, problem solving and analytical skills to her new role as CNO. We are excited to have someone with her talent and expertise as a member of our leadership team," said Joe Johnson, Florida Hospital Carrollwood President & CEO.

Kumar has extensive experience in health system operational management with proven expertise in fiscal management, quality and performance improvement, and change management. She has received multiple professional awards and recognition including but not limited to, Visionary Leader Award – Nursing Management Congress; Clinical Manager of the Year – CHS; Professional Development Award – MCP; and the Nursing Achievement Award – Allentown College.

She currently is a member of many professional organizations and has been published in or presented for leading industry groups like The Official Journal of the Center for American Nurses, Nursing Management Congress, Center for American Nurses' LEAD Conference, ED Insider and Cardiac Insider.

"I am honored with this appointment and I look forward to working with the nursing and medical staff to ensure we deliver safe, quality care to every patient, every time," said Kumar. She achieved her Bachelors of Arts in Biology from Temple University, her BSN from Allentown College of St. Francis DeSales in Pennsylvania, and her MSN in Administration from DeSales University.

About Florida Hospital Carrollwood Conveniently located for Tampa Bay Area residents, Florida Hospital Carrollwood is a 120-bed acute care facility that specializes in providing comprehensive medical services in an environment of Christian compassion and healing. Awarded by The Leapfrog Group as a 2017 Top General Hospital for its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality and recognized as One of America's Best Hospitals for Patient Safety by the Women's Choice Award in 2018, the hospital is a member of the West Florida Division of Florida Hospital and Adventist Health System. Florida Hospital Carrollwood offers recognized spine, orthopedic and bariatric surgical services, as well as Emergency, Cardiology, Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine services, with highly skilled clinical staff and physicians dedicated to providing the highest quality of care with an inspired approach. For more information, please visit http://FHCarrollwood.org.

About Florida Hospital, West Florida Division of Adventist Health System Florida Hospital, the West Florida Division of Adventist Health System, is a not-for-profit 1,295-bed hospital system composed of 9 hospitals including Florida Hospital Tampa/Florida Hospital Pepin Heart Institute, Florida Hospital Carrollwood, Florida Hospital at Connerton Long Term Acute Care, Florida Hospital North Pinellas, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel, Florida Hospital Zephyrhills, Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center Sebring, Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center Lake Placid and Florida Hospital Wauchula. It also includes a free-standing ER in Palm Harbor and Central Pasco. Part of the Adventist Health System, Florida Hospital is a leading health network comprised of 26 hospitals throughout the state. For more information, visit FloridaHospital.com

SOURCE Florida Hospital Carrollwood