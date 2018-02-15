medindia
Debiopharm Continues the Fight Against Antibiotic Resistance With Investment in ABAC Therapeutics Inc.

Thursday, February 15, 2018
ABAC develops new targeted antibiotics for patients with severe infections

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, February 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Debiopharm Group ™

announces an investment in antibiotic development with the acquisition of a minority stake in ABAC Therapeutics Inc. This investment was made through the Debiopharm Innovation Fund, its strategic investment fund, and illustrates the synergy between the group companies in the fight against the worrying emergence of antibiotic resistance.

Debiopharm International, the drug development company of the Group, is developing targeted antibiotics that represent the future of treating bacterial infections. Its pipeline is based on afabicin (Debio 1450), the first selective antibiotic against Staphylococci, currently in advanced development for skin and bone infections, as well as two earlier stage projects (Debio 1453 and Debio 1454) against multidrug-resistant pathogens among the WHO and CDC priority targets.

ABAC shares this vision of precision medicine in the treatment of infectious diseases. Their PasNas research platform makes it possible to identify new targeted molecules and their most advanced program targets Acinetobacter, whose resistant forms are at the origin of many infections that are very difficult to treat. Their research skills are complementary to Debiopharm's expertise in pharmaceutical development.

"We are delighted with our investment in ABAC. The main focus of Debiopharm Innovation Fund's investments is smart data, but we also invest in pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies that are strategically important to Debiopharm Group. Just like us, ABAC is tackling antibiotic resistance, "explains Thierry Mauvernay, President of Debiopharm Group.

About Debiopharm Group™ 

Debiopharm Group, is an international biopharmaceutical group headquartered in Switzerland, including five life science companies that are developing drugs, manufacturing proprietary GMP medicines and diagnostic tools, as well as in the management of investments.

For more information, please visit our website http://www.debiopharm.com

We are present on Twitter. Follow us @DebiopharmNews: http://twitter.com/DebiopharmNews

Debiopharm Group Contact Christelle von Bu?ren Communication Coordinator christelle.vonburen@debiopharm.com Tel: +41-(0)21-321-01-11

SOURCE Debiopharm International SA



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
