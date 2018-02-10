medindia
Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts and Sunshine Health Celebrate National No One Eats Alone Day

Saturday, February 10, 2018 General News
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A positive prevention initiative designed to promote inclusion in middle

schools was celebrated at Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts on Feb. 9, 2018.

Sunshine Health hosted an assembly in honor of National No One Eats Alone Day, created by the non-for-profit Beyond Differences.

More than 700 students participated in activities designed to teach about social isolation and the negative impact it can have on health and academic performance. Students put the lesson into action by lunching with students they didn't know, or who may sometimes feel left out. Students were given icebreaker topics to discuss to highlight things they might have in common.

Social isolation has been identified as a precursor to bullying, self-harm and community violence. Students have shown that given the tools, they will stand up for others as empathetic and caring activists, not passive bystanders.

"We are proud to be a part of helping students change the culture of their schools," said Sunshine Health CEO Chris Paterson. "When students feel included and valued by their peers, they do better in school and in life."

"Social isolation is a preventable public health problem affecting millions of children every day who suffer in silence," says Laura Talmus, co-founder and executive director of Beyond Differences. "We've learned through teachers and families that No One Eats Alone is a powerful step and positive initiative that can change the culture in schools to be a more welcoming place for all."

Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts was one of more than 2,000 schools across the country that celebrated No One Eats Alone Day, sponsored by the Centene Charitable Foundation. The initiative reached more than 1 million students.

About Sunshine HealthHeadquartered in Sunrise, Fla., Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for its more than 900,000 members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Sunshine Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Sunshine Health offers government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, Medicare and Florida's Health Insurance Marketplace. Additionally, we offer a specialty Medicaid health plan for children in or adopted from Florida's Child Welfare system and a full pay Healthy Kids plan statewide. For more information about Sunshine Health, please visit www.SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SunHealthFL.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darnell-cookman-school-of-the-medical-arts-and-sunshine-health-celebrate-national-no-one-eats-alone-day-300591807.html

SOURCE Sunshine Health



