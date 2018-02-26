medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Dandrit Biotech Announces Filing Of Listing Application To The Nasdaq Capital Market

Monday, February 26, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DanDrit Biotech USA, Inc. ("DanDrit")

finalized its acquisition (the "Acquisition") of Enochian Biopharma Inc. ("Enochian") on February 16, 2018. Enochian develops innovative proprietary technologies in HIV/AIDS. DanDrit believes that through the acquisition,
Enochian's technologies will enhance DanDrit's research and development efforts and add to its pipeline.

The stockholders of Enochian received as consideration 50% of the number of shares of DanDrit's common stock issued and outstanding upon the Acquisition, after giving effect to the private placements, the warrant exercises and the acquisition, and expenses related to the acquisition. The stockholders of Enochian will also have the right receive pro rata shares of DanDrit's common stock upon the exercise of any of DanDrit's warrants currently outstanding. In total, the stockholders of Enochian received 18,081,962 shares of DanDrit's common stock.

DanDrit intends to change its name to Enochian BioSciences, Inc. and to relocate its headquarters to Los Angeles, California.

Enochian has a perpetual, sole and exclusive worldwide license form Weird Science LLC for its intellectual property rights in its technologies for the prevention treatment and potential cure of HIV/AIDS in humans.

Weird Science LLC and RS Group ApS, a stockholder of DanDrit have entered into an Investor Rights Agreement, and a Standstill & Lock-Up Agreement with a term of two years.

In total, DanDrit has raised $18,000,000 cash in new equity financing, and DanDrit now has more than 300 shareholders of record.

DanDrit has filed an application for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

About DanDrit

DanDrit Biotech USA, Inc. (OTCQB: DDRT) is a publicly traded, development stage, biopharmaceutical company with a 15 year history in the biotechnology industry developing immunotherapies for various types of cancer. DanDrit is currently engaged in development of innovative treatments for HIV and colon cancer. For more information, visit www.enoc.us.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "potential" or similar expressions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks set forth in DanDrit's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and risks specific to the matters described herein, such as the success of the technology described herein. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and DanDrit undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contact: Eric Leire 510-203-4857 epl@dandrit.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dandrit-biotech-announces-filing-of-listing-application-to-the-nasdaq-capital-market-300604123.html

SOURCE DanDrit Biotech USA, Inc.



You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.